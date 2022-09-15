Fantasy Football Preview: Wide receiver Joshua Palmer a name to watch for Week 2

Week 1 saw some players blow up and have huge fantasy performances, but we have to flip the page fast. On to Week 2.

Let’s take a dive into the fantasy football world heading into week two.

Fantasy-Related News

Dak Prescott to miss multiple weeks with a thumb injury, be careful playing the Dallas Cowboys weapons.

Elijah Mitchell to miss eight weeks; Jeff Wilson Jr. to be the main benefactor for the San Fransisco 49ers.

Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker logs a full practice.

Starts of the Week

QB Derek Carr vs. Arizona Cardinals: Carr got off to a rough start in Week 1 as he threw three interceptions. This week he is at home against a terrible Cardinals defense that allowed five passing touchdowns to Patrick Mahomes last Sunday. This is a great bounce-back opportunity for the Raiders quarterback, and a great chance to utilize all of the weapons in his arsenal.

RB A.J. Dillion vs. Chicago Bears: Dillion had a solid first week which saw him plunge into the end zone for a touchdown. He seems to be in a situation in which he will get a ton of carries and handle a ton of goal line work. Dillion could be in line for a monster day at home against the Bears as the Green Bay Packers offense looks to rebound.

WR Joshua Palmer at Kansas City Chiefs: Palmer could be placed in the sleepers category but with Keenan Allen out on Thursday night he sneaks in as a start of the week. The wide receiver has his best performances when Allen is out. He has a lot of talent, and the Chargers offense will need to keep up with the Chiefs’ explosive attack. Expect Palmer to get a bunch of looks against a young secondary leading to a solid fantasy output.

Bust Candidates

RB Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. Atlanta Falcons: Henderson Jr. is in a very interesting situation with the Rams as Cam Akers seems to have fallen out of the rotation due to lack of effort. This makes the 25-year-old the lead back this week and he is projected 16.2 points in point-per-reception leagues. This number seems very high, especially if you can see Akers getting any sort of work this week. The back may be a nice play but 16.2 seems too high of a total to hit.

WR CeeDee Lamb vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Lamb comes into the week projected 13.9 points which seems to be a number that is not possible without Dak Prescott at quarterback. Cooper Rush will be starting this game which is a horrible thing for all Cowboys pass catchers. Unless Lamb finds the end zone there is no way he reaches his projection with Rush throwing him the ball.

TE Cole Kmet at Green Bay Packers: The Packers just got obliterated by the Vikings and Minnesota’s tight ends did nothing. Kmet had an awful Week 1 and it will be more of the same in week two due to the fact that his team is just bad. They snuck out a win in week one partially because they basically played in a hurricane. Kmet will not be able to do much as Green Bay’s defense will try to eliminate him from the game and make Bears QB Justin Fields look to throw elsewhere.

Sleepers of the Week

WR Greg Dortch at Las Vegas Raiders: Dortch comes off of a solid performance in which he totaled seven catches for 63 yards. If wide receivers Rondale Moore and Antoine Wesley continue to miss games Dortch slides into the slot wide receiver role. We saw Kyler Murray target him a lot in week one and he will have to do the same in Week 2 to score with the Raiders. Expect Dortch to have a solid day and if he finds the end zone it could be a monster day.

WR Kyle Philips at Buffalo Bills: Here is another wide receiver who may have some value as he seems to be carving out a slot role. The rookie caught six passes on nine targets last week despite playing just 24 snaps. When he is on the field, the Titans are looking his way. Philips matches up against the Bills who will put points on the board meaning that Tennessee will have to throw eventtually. The promising week one along with the projected volume for week two means that Philips could be a valuable sleeper.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

RB Rhamondre Stevenson at Pittsburgh Steelers: Stevenson was not nearly utilized enough in Week 1 and the Patriots will change that in week two. Expect the sophomore running back to have opportunities on the ground and through the air as New England’s pass catching back Ty Montgomery hit injured reserve. Stevenson will see carries and passes which make him valuable for this matchup against the Steelers and he should eclipse his projection of 10.6.

Injury Report: