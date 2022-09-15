Patriots rooting guide: Who New England fans should root for on Week 2 Thursday Night Football

Welcome to the second week of the NFL’s regular season, welcome to Thursday Night Football — and welcome to a marquee prime time matchup.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers for a division matchup between two of the best teams in football. While Thursday games always seem to follow their own rules, the clash between the two AFC West rivals should be a fun one.

Of course, the question is not just who will win but also who New England Patriots fans should root for. Luckily, we have you covered.

8:15 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) at Kansas City Chiefs (1-0): Go... Chiefs? This is a tough one because Patriots fans probably will root for L.A. over Kansas City. However, here’s the thing: The Chiefs are projected as the best team in the AFC West and its division winners, in which case the Chargers would compete for a wild card spot. The Patriots, at least at the moment, also appear to be headed down that road as well. As a result, a Kansas City win tonight might ultimately help New England in the race for one of those three spots. Obviously, a lot can and will still happen in the coming weeks and months, but as of right now that is the best albeit unpopular perspective to look at the matchup. | Amazon Prime, fuboTV

