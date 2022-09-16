New England Patriots links 9/16/22 - Pats-Steelers: Previews, matchups, keys to victory

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Steelers Thursday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar’s Scouting the Steelers: Key schematic elements and matchups in Patriots-Steelers.
- Evan Lazar tells us what the Patriots are saying about replacing Ty Montgomery in the passing game.
- What They’re Saying: Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Belestrator: Previewing the Steelers defense. (3.15 min. video)
- Press Conferences: Devin McCourty - Damien Harris.
- One-on-One with Deatrich Wise Jr. (4 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots take on the Steelers. (22.28 min. video)
- Patriots Playbook: Steelers and NFL Week 2 preview. Time to panic or show patience for the Patriots? (2 hours)
- Patriots Unfiltered 9/15: Thursday practice report, Steelers preview, NFL Week 2 picks. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mike Reiss suggests several things that must change in Week 2 for the Patriots to win. 1. Kendrick Bourne could help create more downfield separation.
- Mike Kadlick previews Patriots vs. Steelers Week 2: Players to watch, betting preview and game prediction.
- Scott Zolak gives us his Patriots’ keys to victory against the Steelers. 1. Looking for more spice. New England is coming off of a pretty vanilla week one.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) 3 Key matchups to watch as Patriots take on Steelers. 1. Patriots Offensive Line vs. Pittsburgh Front 7.
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Patriots Week 2 preview: Pittsburgh Steelers.
- Khari Thompson spotlights 5 Steelers players to watch this Sunday. Given what both teams showed on offense last week, there’s a chance this game turns into an old-fashioned, low-scoring defensive battle.
- Jordy McElroy (PatriotsWire) Statistical breakdown: Who has the edge in Patriots and Steelers Week 2 matchup?
- Matt Geagan tells us what he’ll be watching for on Sunday: Will Mac’s back hold up against Steelers’ defense?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) How can New England get the win on Sunday? ‘The key to winning on Sunday is up front. Can the Patriots neutralize Najee Harris and the Steelers’ run game? After they do that, can they put some pressure on Trubisky? If they can, they’ll win.’
- Michael Hurley says the Pats are about to find out if the Steelers’ defense can still be dominant without T.J. Watt.
- Karen Guregian identifies the Patriots pass rush as something to feel good about. It has to keep bringing the heat and be a nightmare for quarterbacks to give the team a chance to win.
- Andrew Callahan believes the Patriots offense needs Jakobi Meyers more than ever.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Bill Belichick praises Jakobi Meyers and his consistency despite loss to Dolphins.
- Jerry Thornton writes Vince Wilfork says Belichick ‘knows what he’s doing’ with Kendrick Bourne’s playing time and we should listen to him.
- Tom E. Curran talks about how Brian Flores will have a ‘significant impact’ in Pats-Steelers Sunday.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Which Steelers weaknesses can the Patriots exploit in Week Two?
- Zack Cox report Trent Brown was limited at practice yesterday with a new ankle ailment. Mac Jones missed practice with an illness.
- Alex Barth sees the Patriots injury report continuing to grow.
- Zack Cox notes Steelers coach Mike Tomlin sees Jonathan Jones as a worthy successor to Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in the Patriots’ secondary.
- Karen Guregian explains how Brian Hoyer’s role for Mac Jones is as a big brother, pseudo coach and Jedi Master all wrapped into one.
- Matt Vautour finds rookie Jack Jones is eager to build from his missed interception chance.
- Dakota Randall argues this is a must-win game. ‘An 0-4 start for the Patriots absolutely is on the table this year.’
- Dakota Randall wonders if Tyquan Thornton will be able to pick up where he left off upon his return.
- Dakota Randall relays Devin McCourty on how a particular message from Tom Brady still resonates with him.
- Chris Mason’s Friday Patriots mailbag: How many snaps will Kendrick Bourne get against Steelers?
- Dakota Randall points out that the 2022 Patriots are tied with the Texans for the shortest roster in the AFC with an average height of 6.15 inches. Doesn’t mean anything, just an odd fact.
- Michael Hurley says the NFL is better than March Madness, and makes his Week 2 picks. Pats win. “I just think there’s an element of the Steelers perhaps being overly impressed with their performance against the reigning AFC champs — rightfully so, to a degree, as that was rather spectacular. And there’s just enough veteran leadership and pride in New England to harass Mitch Trubisky and stun the home team. I think.”
- Matt Vautour posts the MassLive staff predictions for Week 2. 3 of 4 pick Pats to win, and explain why.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Patriots 28-3 comeback continues to haunt Matt Ryan. /Ha!
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) The Patriots should try and trade for Lamar Jackson. /Where’s that eye-roll emoji?
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Crossover episode - Mike D’Abate previews Pats-Steelers’ Week 2 matchup with Christopher Carter of ‘Locked On Steelers’.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Clare Cooper discuss the latest on Kendrick Bourne, the renewed use of 12-Man personnel with Hunter Henry and Jonnu Smith; and More. (39 min.)
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom Curran, Phil Perry and Matt Cassel break down their five-point plan for fixing the offense; What changes can be made to give the Patriots a better chance of beating the Steelers? (22 min.)
- Next Pats podcast: Phil Perry says tape provides answers for how the offense can get things FIXED; How the Pats are reacting to the Week 1 loss and why there’s optimism inside the locker room. (51 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Cam Heyward: We’re not reinventing the wheel without T.J. Watt.
- Sports Staff (Yahoo! Sports) NFL Week 2 preview, how to watch. Patriots at Steelers: Pittsburgh needed five turnovers and a blocked extra point as time ran out to beat the Bengals in Week 1. Now they get a Patriots team struggling to find it offensive identity.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Mailbag: 49ers running back shakeup, Zach Wilson’s future and more.
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Patrick Mahomes gets bailed out of four interceptions vs. Chargers.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) The Amazon experience comes to the NFL.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 2 NFL game picks: Buccaneers edge out Saints; Steelers drop Patriots to 0-2.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 2 expert picks. 3 of 5 pick Pats to win.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 2 NFL picks against the spread. Patriots at Steelers (+2.5), Pats win.
VIEW FROM PITTSBURGH
- Jeff Hartman (Behind The Steel Curtain) Previewing the Steelers vs. Patriots Week 2 showdown.
- Alex Kozora (SteelersDepot) Scouting Report: Patriots’ offense looking to find its footing.
- Alex Kozora (SteelersDepot) Scouting Report: Don’t run outside against the Patriots.
- Alan Saunders (SteelersNow) Steelers daily links: Spygate revisited, Herbert hurt in loss. /spygate [snorts].
- Staff (Steelers.com) Steelers intent on getting run game working,
- Jordan Defigio (SteelersWire) Mitch Trubisky landed the starting role, and now it’s his job to win it.
- Dale Lolley (Steelers.com) Trubisky looking to take the next step.
- Alan Saunders (SteelersNow) Steelers depth chart, Week 2 vs. New England.
- Tim Benz (TribLive) Malik Reed appears to be top choice to replace T.J. Watt, but Steelers may have other options
- Matthew Marczi (SteelersDepot) ‘We believe in him’: Steelers confident in Malik Reed as next man up.
- Joe Rutter (TribLive) Maulet makes up for small stature with big plays for Steelers defense.
- Jeff Hartman (Behind The Steel Curtain) Najee Harris reiterates his desire to play Sunday vs. the Patriots.
- Teresa Varley (Steelers.com) Week 2 Blog: Always wanting more; Staying consistent is key.
Loading comments...