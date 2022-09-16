Patriots vs. Steelers Friday injury report: Six questionable for New England, including Trent Brown

Quarterback Mac Jones returned to New England Patriots practice on Friday and will go without a game designation against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But aside from the sophomore starter, whose week ranged from back X-rays to an illness, six members of the active roster have been listed as questionable. That group includes his 6-foot-8 blindside protector.

Left tackle Trent Brown saw 100 percent of the offensive snaps in New England’s season opener versus the Miami Dolphins. He has since been a limited participant in consecutive sessions due to an ankle issue.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder)

OT Trent Brown (ankle)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

CB Shaun Wade (ankle)

Steelers

No players listed

In addition to No. 10, fellow Patriots captain Ja’Whaun Bentley will go without a game status after also practicing in full on Friday. But New England added another starting linebacker to the injury report to conclude prep with a thumb ailment. As for the other side, the Steelers placed reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle midway through the week. However, a handful of his teammates would graduate to full participation. Count running back Najee Harris among them. The 2021 Pro Bowler had exited Pittsburgh’s overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot injury after handling 12 touches for 26 yards and touchdown.