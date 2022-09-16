 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Patriots vs. Steelers Friday injury report: Six questionable for New England, including Trent Brown

Game statuses for Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.

By Oliver Thomas
/ new
NFL: SEP 11 Patriots at Dolphins Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Quarterback Mac Jones returned to New England Patriots practice on Friday and will go without a game designation against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But aside from the sophomore starter, whose week ranged from back X-rays to an illness, six members of the active roster have been listed as questionable. That group includes his 6-foot-8 blindside protector.

Left tackle Trent Brown saw 100 percent of the offensive snaps in New England’s season opener versus the Miami Dolphins. He has since been a limited participant in consecutive sessions due to an ankle issue.

Here’s the final injury report ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

  • RB Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder)
  • OT Trent Brown (ankle)
  • LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)
  • S Adrian Phillips (ribs)
  • S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)
  • CB Shaun Wade (ankle)

Steelers

  • No players listed

In addition to No. 10, fellow Patriots captain Ja’Whaun Bentley will go without a game status after also practicing in full on Friday. But New England added another starting linebacker to the injury report to conclude prep with a thumb ailment. As for the other side, the Steelers placed reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt on injured reserve due to a torn pectoral muscle midway through the week. However, a handful of his teammates would graduate to full participation. Count running back Najee Harris among them. The 2021 Pro Bowler had exited Pittsburgh’s overtime win over the Cincinnati Bengals with a foot injury after handling 12 touches for 26 yards and touchdown.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Steelers: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 24 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...