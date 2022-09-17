Patriots downgrade safety Joshuah Bledsoe to out on eve of Steelers matchup

The New England Patriots downgraded safety Joshuah Bledsoe to out on the eve of Sunday’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bledsoe, 23, was listed among six questionable on the final injury report leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Acrisure Stadium. The Missouri product had been limited in five consecutive practices due to a groin issue that also left him inactive for the opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Bledsoe spent his rookie season between the non-football injury list and injured reserve. No. 188 overall proceeded to play 133 defensive snaps in the preseason. He secured five tackles, one forced fumble and a place on the 53-man roster as the calendar turned to September.

Running back Pierre Strong Jr., offensive tackle Trent Brown, linebacker Raekwon McMillan, cornerback Shaun Wade and safety Adrian Phillips remain questionable for New England.

The organization did not make any standard elevations from the practice squad on Saturday. Wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, who has since signed to the active roster, and linebacker Harvey Langi both reverted after Week 1.