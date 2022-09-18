Patriots vs. Steelers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The New England Patriots will travel to Acrisure Stadium to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the first matchup between the two long-time foes in over three years.

Let’s find out how you can watch the Week 2 clash.

Week 2: New England Patriots (0-1) at Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)

Kickoff: Sunday, Sep. 17, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Acrisure Stadium Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Broadcast: CBS (local)

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, SiriusXM (New England: 383, Miami: 970)

Odds: Patriots -2.5 (Click here)

SB Nation Affiliate: Behind The Steel Curtain

