Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for the Week 2 Sunday games?

Week one of the NFL season saw some crazy stuff in terms of the betting world. A lot of home teams were underdogs and we saw them cover spreads and even win some games. In week two we see a lot more home teams favored in what looks like a quality slate.

The 1 p.m. ET window holds seven games and five of them have the spread at three or less. The New York Giants have not started 2-0 since the 2016 season and come into their week two matchup 1-0. They are 2-point favorites against the Carolina Panthers at home. It is an interesting line as the Panthers played a good game and lost on a last-second field goal against the Browns. The Giants however do have some momentum which could make for a great game.

Another game in this time slot is the New England Patriots (-2.5) at the Pittsburgh Steelers (+2.5). People may look at this line and think how in the world are the Patriots favored after week one and they are on the road. Even though it is Week 2 New England needs this game and will come out with some fire. The Steelers will be without All-Pro T.J. Watt and their stud running back Najee Harris will be playing through an injury. Expect Mitchell Trubisky to struggle and Bill Belichick’s club get out of Pittsburgh with a win,

Another five games will kick off after 4 p.m. ET. All of these games have large spreads with the closest being the Las Vegas Raiders (-5) hosting the Arizona Cardinals (+5). This will be a shootout as both teams have below average defenses. The Raiders definitely have the advantage at home but the best play in this game may be the over 51.5 total points.

The Sunday night game is a matchup between the Chicago Bears (+10) and Green Bay Packers (-10). The Bears come in as 10 points dogs despite winning in week one. The Packers looked awful, but they should be getting Allen Lazard back from injury. Look for Green Bay to try and make a statement by winning this game in dominant fashion to quiet the doubters.

Who will win this Sunday? That is a great question, but here is what our staff thinks:

Player Prop of the Day

Christian Kirk Over 58.5 Receiving yards (-115): Kirk comes into a matchup against the Colts as the Jaguars number one receiver. In week one he nearly doubled this total on six catches. Kirk will be heavily involved, and Jacksonville will need to pass the ball as the Colts should be winning in this one. Expect the wide receiver to easily hit this total.

Patriots Best Bet

Jakobi Meyers Over 3.5 Receptions (-170): Meyers is quarterback Mac Jones go to guy on third downs and in big spots. To have his number at 3.5 is insane as if he is on the field Jones is always looking his way. New England will look to get the offense going after scoring just seven points in week one and Meyers will be a big part of that. Expect him to easily catch at least four passes in this one.