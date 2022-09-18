Patriots vs. Steelers inactives: Trent Brown, Adrian Phillips will play against Pittsburgh

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their second game of the regular season, going against the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. The Patriots entered the weekend in relatively good shape, with six players listed on the final injury report as questionable to participate in the contest.

One of them, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, has been ruled out since then and did not take the trip to Pittsburgh. Of the other five, none have join him on the inactives list.

Patriots inactives

S Joshuah Bledsoe

OL Chasen Hines

CB Marcus Jones

DT Sam Roberts

QB Bailey Zappe

As noted above, Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) is the only player listed on the final injury report to not be declared active for the game against the Steelers. This means that offensive tackle Trent Brown (ankle), linebacker Raekwon McMillan (thumb), safety Adrian Phillips (ribs), running back Pierre Strong Jr. (shoulder) and cornerback Shaun Wade (ankle) are all good to go.

Strong Jr. will make his NFL debut, serving as the number three running back alongside Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. He also factors into the kick return game with Ty Montgomery on injured reserve.

Likewise, fellow rookies offensive lineman Chasen Hines, cornerback Marcus Jones, defensive tackle Sam Roberts and quarterback Bailey Zappe are all healthy scratches. Hines, Roberts and Bailey also missed the season opener in Miami last week, as did Bledsoe.

Steelers inactives

LB David Anenih

OL Kendrick Green

DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

LB Mark Robinson

QB Mason Rudolph

WR Steven Sims

The Steelers had no players listed on their final injury report of the week on Friday, meaning that all of their six inactives are healthy scratches.