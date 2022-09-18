Coming off a loss in their season opener, the New England Patriots will try to get back on track versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. In order to do that, they will rely on the following players who are currently part of their game-day roster.

Te depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands heading into this week’s contest. Players who have been declared inactive or are otherwise unavailable are marked accordingly: they are in italics with a reason for their absence stated next to their names.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.

Patriots depth chart: Week 2 vs. Steelers

September 18, 1:00 pm ET | Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

Quarterback

Mac Jones (10)

Brian Hoyer (5)

Bailey Zappe (4): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

Running back

Damien Harris (37)

Rhamondre Stevenson (38)

Pierre Strong Jr. (35)

J.J. Taylor (42): Practice squad

Kevin Harris (36): Practice squad

Ty Montgomery II (14): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Week 6)

Wide receiver

Z Jakobi Meyers (16)

X DeVante Parker (1)

Z Nelson Agholor (15)

Z Kendrick Bourne (85)

X Lil’Jordan Humphrey (83)

X Matthew Slater (18)

Z Tre Nixon (82): Practice squad

S Lynn Bowden (86): Practice squad

X Laquon Treadwell (19): Practice squad

X Tyquan Thornton (11): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Week 5)

Tight end

Hunter Henry (85)

Jonnu Smith (81)

Matt Sokol (87): Practice squad

Jalen Wydermyer (88): Practice squad

Offensive tackles

LT Trent Brown (77)

RT Isaiah Wynn (76)

RT/LT Yodny Cajuste (72)

LT/RT Justin Herron (75)

RT Marcus Cannon (61): Practice squad

RT Andrew Stueber (64): Reserve/Non-football injury (eligible to return: Week 5)

Interior offensive line

LG Cole Strange (69)

C David Andrews (60)

RG Michael Onwenu (71)

G/C James Ferentz (65)

G Chasen Hines (63): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

C Kody Russey (66): Practice squad

G Bill Murray (62): Practice squad

Interior defensive line

DT Davon Godchaux (92)

DT Christian Barmore (90)

DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (91)

DT Lawrence Guy (93)

NT Carl Davis Jr. (98)

DE Sam Roberts (96): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

DE LaBryan Ray (74): Practice squad

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70): Practice squad

Defensive edge

Matthew Judon (9)

Josh Uche (55)

Anfernee Jennings (58)

DaMarcus Mitchell (97)

Off-the-ball linebacker

Ja’Whaun Bentley (8)

Raekwon McMillan (50)

Mack Wilson (30)

Jahlani Tavai (48)

Harvey Langi (52): Practice squad

Cameron McGrone (45): Practice squad

Cornerback

O Jalen Mills (2)

O Jonathan Jones (31)

S Myles Bryant (27)

O Shaun Wade (26)

O Jack Jones (13)

S Marcus Jones (25): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)

O Terrance Mitchell (39): Practice squad

Safety

FS Devin McCourty (32)

SS Kyle Dugger (23)

SS Adrian Phillips (21)

SS Jabrill Peppers (3)

FS Brenden Schooler (41)

SS Cody Davis (22)

FS Joshuah Bledsoe (24): Game-day inactive (groin)

FS Brad Hawkins (29): Practice squad

Special teams

K Nick Folk (6)

P Jake Bailey (7)

LS Joe Cardona (49)

Matthew Slater (18)

Brenden Schooler (41)

Cody Davis (22)

DaMarcus Mitchell (97)

Kick returners