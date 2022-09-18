Coming off a loss in their season opener, the New England Patriots will try to get back on track versus the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. In order to do that, they will rely on the following players who are currently part of their game-day roster.
Te depth chart below, based on an idea from our friends at Pride Of Detroit, is designed to give fans a brief overview of where the team stands heading into this week’s contest. Players who have been declared inactive or are otherwise unavailable are marked accordingly: they are in italics with a reason for their absence stated next to their names.
So, with that said, let’s take a look at New England’s current depth chart.
Patriots depth chart: Week 2 vs. Steelers
September 18, 1:00 pm ET | Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, PA | Broadcast Information | Inactives
Quarterback
- Mac Jones (10)
- Brian Hoyer (5)
- Bailey Zappe (4): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
Running back
- Damien Harris (37)
- Rhamondre Stevenson (38)
- Pierre Strong Jr. (35)
- J.J. Taylor (42): Practice squad
- Kevin Harris (36): Practice squad
- Ty Montgomery II (14): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Week 6)
Wide receiver
- Z Jakobi Meyers (16)
- X DeVante Parker (1)
- Z Nelson Agholor (15)
- Z Kendrick Bourne (85)
- X Lil’Jordan Humphrey (83)
- X Matthew Slater (18)
- Z Tre Nixon (82): Practice squad
- S Lynn Bowden (86): Practice squad
- X Laquon Treadwell (19): Practice squad
- X Tyquan Thornton (11): Injured reserve (eligible to return: Week 5)
Tight end
- Hunter Henry (85)
- Jonnu Smith (81)
- Matt Sokol (87): Practice squad
- Jalen Wydermyer (88): Practice squad
Offensive tackles
- LT Trent Brown (77)
- RT Isaiah Wynn (76)
- RT/LT Yodny Cajuste (72)
- LT/RT Justin Herron (75)
- RT Marcus Cannon (61): Practice squad
- RT Andrew Stueber (64): Reserve/Non-football injury (eligible to return: Week 5)
Interior offensive line
- LG Cole Strange (69)
- C David Andrews (60)
- RG Michael Onwenu (71)
- G/C James Ferentz (65)
- G Chasen Hines (63): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- C Kody Russey (66): Practice squad
- G Bill Murray (62): Practice squad
Interior defensive line
- DT Davon Godchaux (92)
- DT Christian Barmore (90)
- DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (91)
- DT Lawrence Guy (93)
- NT Carl Davis Jr. (98)
- DE Sam Roberts (96): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- DE LaBryan Ray (74): Practice squad
- DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (70): Practice squad
Defensive edge
- Matthew Judon (9)
- Josh Uche (55)
- Anfernee Jennings (58)
- DaMarcus Mitchell (97)
Off-the-ball linebacker
- Ja’Whaun Bentley (8)
- Raekwon McMillan (50)
- Mack Wilson (30)
- Jahlani Tavai (48)
- Harvey Langi (52): Practice squad
- Cameron McGrone (45): Practice squad
Cornerback
- O Jalen Mills (2)
- O Jonathan Jones (31)
- S Myles Bryant (27)
- O Shaun Wade (26)
- O Jack Jones (13)
- S Marcus Jones (25): Game-day inactive (healthy scratch)
- O Terrance Mitchell (39): Practice squad
Safety
- FS Devin McCourty (32)
- SS Kyle Dugger (23)
- SS Adrian Phillips (21)
- SS Jabrill Peppers (3)
- FS Brenden Schooler (41)
- SS Cody Davis (22)
- FS Joshuah Bledsoe (24): Game-day inactive (groin)
- FS Brad Hawkins (29): Practice squad
Special teams
- K Nick Folk (6)
- P Jake Bailey (7)
- LS Joe Cardona (49)
- Matthew Slater (18)
- Brenden Schooler (41)
- Cody Davis (22)
- DaMarcus Mitchell (97)
Kick returners
- PR Myles Bryant (27)
- PR Jabrill Peppers (3)
- KR Kyle Dugger (23)
- KR Rhamondre Stevenson (38)
- KR Pierre Strong Jr. (35)
- KR Damien Harris (37)
Loading comments...