The second Sunday of the NFL season is in full swing, and the late window will see six more games being played. As opposed to last year, New England Patriots fans will be in a better mood watching them: their team beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-14 in the early window to improve to 1-1 on the year.

With that said, let’s check out today’s post-Patriots game Rooting Guide.

4:05 p.m. ET

Atlanta Falcons (0-1) at Los Angeles Rams (0-1): Go Falcons! The Rams traded a fourth-round draft pick in 2023 to the Patriots for Sony Michel, and while it seems unlikely L.A. will miss the playoffs it is still possible so rooting against the team here makes sense for that pick to possibly improve its position. | FOX, fuboTV

Seattle Seahawks (1-0) at San Francisco 49ers (0-1): Go good game! That game has no real impact on the Patriots, so we’ll root for an entertaining in-division clash here. | FOX, fuboTV

4:25 p.m. ET

Cincinnati Bengals (0-1) at Dallas Cowboys (0-1): Go Cowboys! The classic AFC versus NFC matchup. While the Dak Prescott-less Cowboys are underdogs in this one, the Patriots should root for them over the Bengals. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Houston Texans (0-0-1) at Denver Broncos (0-1): Go Texans! While Houston has a better record than Denver right now, the Broncos still appear to be the better overall team. Given that they are expected to be in the race for a playoff spot, the Texans are the safer bet to place here. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-1): Go Cardinals! Sorry, Josh McDaniels. With both teams on the Patriots’ schedule and there not being any impact on their strength-of-schedule tiebreaker, this one goes to the NFC side. | CBS, fuboTV, Paramount+

8:20 p.m. ET

Chicago Bears (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-1): Go good game! The Patriots will play both those teams later down the line, which means that the result of this NFC North battle will not impact their strength of schedule tiebreaker in any way. | NBC, fuboTV, Peacock

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss the games.