Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Week 2 Monday Night Football?

Week 2 wraps up with not one but two Monday night games that both figure to be pretty solid matchups. The Tennessee Titans (+10) will travel to New Era Field to take on the Buffalo Bills (-10) at 7:15 pm. The next game kicks off at 8:30 as the Minnesota Vikings (+3) travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (-3).

The Titans will have an uphill battle as they have to go into Buffalo. After falling to the Giants in week 1 there is a slim chance that Tennessee is built to compete with what looks to be the best team in the AFC. The Bills are going to come out fired up to their home crowd and try to blow out their opponent. Look for Josh Allen to make plays all night and take down Mike Vrabel’s Titans.

The NFC clash tonight will be a fun one as it features two teams who improved in the offseason by adding new players and getting healthy. Both squads got big wins in their openers and now they look to improve to 2-0 in primetime. The Vikings are on the road, and they are underdogs despite have great pass rushers and a dominant offense.

The Eagles got better on both sides of the ball and looked A.J. Brown’s way a ton in his first game with the team. This game could be very high scoring but look for Minnesota’s pass rush to give the Eagles problem which will give them a good chance to cover.

The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have both home teams as the favorite with the Bills at -10 and the Eagles at -3. Let’s take a look at our staffs picks for the two Monday night games:

Player Prop of the Night

Jalen Hurts Over 50.5 rushing yards (-115): Hurts logged 17 rushing attempts in week one and he is bound to have a role in the rushing attack in this one. He will be running for his life against a good pass rush leading to some scramble opportunities. Hurts should be running the ball a lot in this one so Hurts should easily eclipse 51 rushing yards.