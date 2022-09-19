The New England Patriots received a roster exemption for Daniel Ekuale on Monday after the defensive tackle served a two-game suspension from the NFL to begin the regular season.

The organization now has until Wednesday to create an opening on the 53-man roster, according to ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Ekuale, 28, had been suspended by the league in June. The move went into effect at the end of August following a preseason that saw the 6-foot-3, 300-pound Washington State product record two tackles and one sack.

New England originally signed Ekuale to the practice squad at its formation last September. The 2018 undrafted free agent had spent his initial campaigns between the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars while appearing in 16 career games. A team-high eight elevations, including the AFC wild card against the Buffalo Bills, were earned from there by Ekuale. He had a had in six tackles and two sacks through 115 defensive snaps before reaching a futures contract.

Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Deatrich Wise Jr., Carl Davis Jr. and sixth-round pick Sam Roberts reside on New England’s current defensive line. The depth chart continues on the 16-man practice squad with Jeremiah Pharms Jr. and LaBryan Ray.

The Baltimore Ravens visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff next Sunday.