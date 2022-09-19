The second week of the NFL regular season will conclude on Monday night with a prime-time double-header. First, the Tennessee Titans and Buffalo Bills will square up, with the Minnesota Vikings visiting the Philadelphia Eagles in the slightly later window.

As for the New England Patriots perspective on those two games, let’s take a look at who to root for. Welcome to the final Patriots Rooting Guide of Week 2.

7:15 p.m. ET

Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0): Go Titans! Tennessee will potentially be competing for a playoff spot against the Patriots further down the line, but it is still the team to root for in this one. After all, the Bills are the biggest obstacle standing between New England and returning to the AFC East mountaintop. Every Buffalo loss is a welcome one. | ESPN, ESPN+, fuboTV

8:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0): Go Vikings! The Patriots will visit Minnesota in Week 12, meaning that the team beating the Eagles on the road on Monday night would improve New England’s strength of schedule tiebreaker. There also is the added bonus of not rooting for a team that once beat the Patriots in a Super Bowl. | ABC, ESPN+, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our Patriots-Steelers post-game analysis.