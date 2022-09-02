 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 9/02/22 - Dissecting the depths: Hope floats, pessimism stinks

Daily news and links for Friday

By Marima
New England Patriots Training Camp
Bill Belichick smiling at a reporter: A sign of the impending Apocalypse?
Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Zack Coxpractice notes: Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium; Isaiah Wynn absent before Miami trip; More.
  • Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots WRs: Better than last year? A position breakdown of New England’s wide receiver room.
  • Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Is New England WR Kendrick Bourne just trade bait?
  • Chris Mason relays Jalen Mills offering the defining characteristic of the Pats’ secondary: ‘It’s our versatility, man.’
  • Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Can Jalen Mills rise up & make a big impact in 2022?
  • Matt Dolloff addresses one question for each and every position group on the 2022 Patriots.
  • Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Strongest and weakest positional groups on the Pats ’22 roster.
  • Matt Dolloff compares today’s Patriots to the start of the rebuild.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) What Lynn Bowden Jr. adds to the Pats’ practice squad: The ex-Dolphin has aligned in multiple roles, both on offense and special teams.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Tit for tat: Dolphins, Patriots gaining edge with rival signings?
  • Zack Cox reports the Pats officially placed Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve Thursday. He will be unavailable until at least Week 5.
  • Keagan Stiefel explains the Patriots releasing veteran DL Henry Anderson just two days after placing him on IR.
  • Zack Cox reports rookie Jack Jones switched jersey numbers from 34 to 13.
  • Tom E. Curran presents his season preview and prediction for the 2022 Patriots.
  • Phil Perry analyzes and predicts every Patriots game in 2022 regular season.
  • Andy Hart projects – and questions – all that will be the Patriots’ 2022 season.
  • Khari Thompson says NFL executives don’t love the Patriots’ playoff chances in the AFC.
  • Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 sneak preview: Early to Miami; Starting CB out?
  • Dakota Randall says the Pats-Dolphins broadcast crew wlll be Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross for CBS.
  • Tom Westerholm highlights Jakobi Meyers praising Mac Jones for his leadership this season, “His leadership has been crazy this year.”
  • Chris Mason notes undrafted free agent Brenden Schooler offers a behind-the-scenes look at unforgettable cutdown day. /Good read. Hard not to root for the undrafteds.
  • Nick O’Malley highlights Devin McCourty and Brian Belichick picking which WR they’d poach to play emergency safety
  • CBS Boston reports N’Keal Harry is set to miss at least four games after Bears place receiver on Injured Reserve.
  • A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper delves into a few hot topics in the NFL, and injuries within the Patriots with sports medicine doctor, Dr Jessica Flynn. (34 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss the biggest roster surprises, the team carrying 10 rookies on their active roster and whether the Pats are stronger on offense or defense. (42 min.)
  • Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to the Patriots 53-man roster and Bedard sounds off about the current team. Bedard: The roster stinks, it’s not any good. (18 min.) /Lolz.

NATIONAL NEWS

