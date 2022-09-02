New England Patriots links 9/02/22 - Dissecting the depths: Hope floats, pessimism stinks

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign WR Lynn Bowden Jr. to the practice squad; Place rookie WR Tyquan Thornton on IR; Release DL Henry Anderson from IR.
- Mike Dussault identifies 10 burning questions for Patriots regular season start. 1. Mac ready to jump?
- Evan Lazar writes about Jakobi Meyers looking to build on year-two chemistry with Mac Jones.
- Patriots announce Deatrich Wise Jr. receives the New England Patriots 2022 Ron Burton Community Service Award
- Press Conferences: Jakobi Meyers - Kyle Dugger.
- Do Your Job: Patriots Training Camp. (8.43 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered: 53-man roster and practice squad reaction, burning questions for regular season. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Zack Cox’ practice notes: Patriots practice outside Gillette Stadium; Isaiah Wynn absent before Miami trip; More.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Patriots WRs: Better than last year? A position breakdown of New England’s wide receiver room.
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Is New England WR Kendrick Bourne just trade bait?
- Chris Mason relays Jalen Mills offering the defining characteristic of the Pats’ secondary: ‘It’s our versatility, man.’
- Pierce Downey (GilletteGazette) Can Jalen Mills rise up & make a big impact in 2022?
- Matt Dolloff addresses one question for each and every position group on the 2022 Patriots.
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) Strongest and weakest positional groups on the Pats ’22 roster.
- Matt Dolloff compares today’s Patriots to the start of the rebuild.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) What Lynn Bowden Jr. adds to the Pats’ practice squad: The ex-Dolphin has aligned in multiple roles, both on offense and special teams.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Tit for tat: Dolphins, Patriots gaining edge with rival signings?
- Zack Cox reports the Pats officially placed Tyquan Thornton on injured reserve Thursday. He will be unavailable until at least Week 5.
- Keagan Stiefel explains the Patriots releasing veteran DL Henry Anderson just two days after placing him on IR.
- Zack Cox reports rookie Jack Jones switched jersey numbers from 34 to 13.
- Tom E. Curran presents his season preview and prediction for the 2022 Patriots.
- Phil Perry analyzes and predicts every Patriots game in 2022 regular season.
- Andy Hart projects – and questions – all that will be the Patriots’ 2022 season.
- Khari Thompson says NFL executives don’t love the Patriots’ playoff chances in the AFC.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 sneak preview: Early to Miami; Starting CB out?
- Dakota Randall says the Pats-Dolphins broadcast crew wlll be Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross for CBS.
- Tom Westerholm highlights Jakobi Meyers praising Mac Jones for his leadership this season, “His leadership has been crazy this year.”
- Chris Mason notes undrafted free agent Brenden Schooler offers a behind-the-scenes look at unforgettable cutdown day. /Good read. Hard not to root for the undrafteds.
- Nick O’Malley highlights Devin McCourty and Brian Belichick picking which WR they’d poach to play emergency safety
- CBS Boston reports N’Keal Harry is set to miss at least four games after Bears place receiver on Injured Reserve.
- A Clare Perspective podcast: Clare Cooper delves into a few hot topics in the NFL, and injuries within the Patriots with sports medicine doctor, Dr Jessica Flynn. (34 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss the biggest roster surprises, the team carrying 10 rookies on their active roster and whether the Pats are stronger on offense or defense. (42 min.)
- Greg Bedard and Nick Cattles react to the Patriots 53-man roster and Bedard sounds off about the current team. Bedard: The roster stinks, it’s not any good. (18 min.) /Lolz.
NATIONAL NEWS
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Ten bold(ish) predictions for the 2022 NFL season. 1. The Bills win the Super Bowl.
- Analysts (NFL.com) 2022 NFL playoff predictions.
- Conor Orr (SI) Predicting every game of the 2022 NFL season.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) 2022 NFL division winner picks: Buying Bills and Eagles, plus more staff predictions.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) Ranking the NFL teams most likely to go from worst to first in 2022. Jets 7th.
- Tim Kelly (Audacy) ESPN reveals full 2022 ‘Manningcast’ schedule.
