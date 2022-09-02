Practice squad addition Lynn Bowden Jr. ready for ‘fresh start’ with Patriots

When the New England Patriots revealed their initial practice squad on Wednesday, one spot was left open. Less than 24 hours later, it was filled with the addition of hyper-versatile Lynn Bowden Jr. — the team’s only outside addition around the NFL roster cutdown deadline.

Bowden Jr. will fill the 16th and final spot after spending his last two seasons with the Miami Dolphins. Despite his intriguing versatility, however, the team decided to part ways with the 24-year-old during this week’s cutdowns.

He did not stay in Miami, but instead decided to join its AFC East rivals.

“I just saw an opportunity, a fresh start,” Bowden told NESN shortly after his signing was reported. “Just get back on track. I really haven’t had any sleep in the last couple days, but I’m here now.”

Bowden Jr. entered the NFL after an impressively productive senior season at the University of Kentucky.

Serving as a wide receiver, running back, quarterback and return specialist, he appeared in 13 games and caught 30 passes for 348 yards and a touchdown, rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns, and went 35-for-74 as a passer for 403 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also gained 273 yards on kickoff and punt returns.

His production did not translate to NFL success, however.

Bowden Jr. entered the league as a third-round draft pick by the Las Vegas Raiders but was traded to Miami just four months later. He appeared in 10 games during his rookie campaign, lining up all over the offensive formation. He ended his first NFL season with 37 touches for 243 yards as well as one 32-yard completion on two pass attempts.

He then spent his sophomore campaign on injured reserve, before his release earlier this week. Bowden Jr. was not quite certain why he was let go, but embraces his opportunity to get his career back on track in New England.

“It was a good organization. Cards probably just didn’t fall right or whatever it was,” he said. “But, hey, I’m here. Opportunity. God got me, put me through whatever, and I’ll just stick with that.”

How the Patriots will use the versatile Bowden Jr., who will wear the wide receiver No. 80, remains to be seen. No matter what they will do, however, the new practice squad addition is open to the challenge.

“Whatever they need, I’m going to be ready for them.”