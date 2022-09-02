Former Lou Groza Award winner José Borregales would be among four specialists to work out for the New England Patriots on Friday, as first shared by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Borregales, 24, was named college football’s top placekicker in 2020 after going 20-for-22 on field goals and 37-for-37 on extra points at the University of Miami. The graduate transfer from Florida International earned first-team All-American honors and an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl in the process. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and was waived earlier this week after spending his rookie year on the practice squad.

New England also worked out kickers Dominik Eberle and Brian Johnson and punter Cameron Dicker, per the transaction wire.

Eberle, 26, went undrafted out of Utah State in 2020. The former first-team All-Mountain West selection has made stops with the Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers since then. He went 2-for-3 on field goals in his debut last regular season, including a 51-yard long, and 5-for-5 on extra points.

Johnson, 23, originally signed with the Chicago Bears as a rookie free agent in 2021. The Virginia Tech product returned to the practice squad following a stint on the New Orleans Saints’ active roster and closed out the campaign with the Washington Commanders. He would go 10-for-10 on field goals, with a 53-yarder among them, and 9-for-13 on extra points across seven games.

Dicker, 22, entered the NFL as part of the Los Angeles Rams’ 2022 undrafted class after garnering first-team All-Big 12 recognition last fall at the University of Texas. The NFL Scouting Combine attendee finished the preseason with the Baltimore Ravens. He converted on his lone field goal, all five extra points and averaged 47.2 yards per punt through six opportunities while also handling kickoffs.

The Patriots waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino and punter Jake Julien before the calendar turned to September, leaving the operation at the feet of 53-man incumbents Nick Folk and Jake Bailey.