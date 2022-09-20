New England Patriots links 9/20/22 - Plenty of positives to take from Pats’ “vanilla” Week 2 win

TEAM TALK
- Evan Lazar’s After Further Review: Patriots offense shows ability to attack man coverage in win over Steelers.
- Mike Dussault breaks down how the defense closed the door on the Steelers; The defense has been infused with speed and is playing their usual physical, turnover-forcing style.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: Mack Wilson - Matthew Slater - Deatrich Wise, Jr. - Bill Belichick.
- Inside the Patriots Locker Room after win over the Steelers. (47 sec video)
- Highlight: Robert Kraft receives a game ball for his 500th game as the owner of the Patriots. (1.26 min. video)
- WEEI Patriots Monday: Bill Belichick and Mac Jones.
LOCAL LINKS
- Jerry Thornton shares his knee-jerk reactions to Week 2: Patriots vs. Steelers. ‘There are several units on this team to thank for the fact you’re reading this instead of searching for quaint Bed & Breakfasts close to a Corn Maze in Vermont right now.’
- Michael Hurley serves up some still-warm leftover thoughts: It wouldn’t be Pats-Steelers without an atrocious mistake by Pittsburgh.
- Andrew Callahan’s Patriots-Steelers film review: How the Pats’ new offense sealed a win in Pittsburgh.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Game observations: Patriots down Steelers 17-14. Yes, Virginia, the Patriots DO have an offensive line.
- Darren Hartwell’s Patriots-Steelers takeaways: Signs of progress for Patricia’s offense?
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Recap: Patriots celebrate RKK’s 500th game with a win in Pittsburgh.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Five quick thoughts after the Patriots win over the Steelers. 1) Sunday’s performance by the New England Patriots in their 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers was a nice improvement over week one, with Mac Jones and the offense taking a slight step forward in the Steel City.
- John Sarianides (NEFootballJournal) Seven points on the Patriots 17-14 win over the Steelers. 1. Offensive line has coming out party.
- Hayden Bird gives us his 5 takeaways from the Patriots’ Week 2 win. 1. A game filled with mistakes. /’Eesh...
- Patrick Keefe (GillettteGazette) Grading the Patriots defense: A promising Week Two performance against the Steelers. /Good read on an improving unit.
- Michael Hurley lauds the ground game that seals the win with a soul-sucking drive in Pittsburgh.
- Alex Barth spotlights the Patriots muscling their way to a win over the Steelers.
- Alex Barth points out how third downs made the difference on Sunday.
- Matt Dolloff points out it was the Patriots who were the ones making the key winning plays this time.
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) The Patriots’ best and worst performances of week two.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Trending up, trending down: Which Patriots delivered in Week Two?
- Dakota Randall looks at some stats that paint a vanilla picture of the offense and suggest New England might not be fully embracing the Shanahan-like offensive scheme through two weeks. /So?
- Jon Lyons (NEFootballJournal) Nelson Agholor is making the most of new offensive approach.
- Chad Finn can’t call the Patriots’ win over the Steelers pretty, but he can call it progress.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots Week 2 Report Card in 17-14 win over Pittsburgh. Coaches: B. The Patriots’ coaching staff overall had a good day. /Brave. Not sure you can say that around here.
- Nick O’Malley issues his Patriots report cards: WRs grade: A-. Nelson Agholor shows he’s worth the money.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Thoughts on 15 players following the Patriots’ win over the Steelers. Cole Strange: The rookie stepped up in a big way on Sunday and was spotted on several occasions making some key blocks for an offense that was successful both in the passing game and running the football.
- Karen Guregian spotlights how rookie Cole Strange delivered in the clutch with key blocks on final drive.
- Nick Goss points out the crazy degree of difficulty stat on Agholor’s amazing TD catch.
- Alex Barth relays Nelson Agholor and Mac Jones breaking down their highlight touchdown connection.
- Karen Guregian talks about how Mac Jones is going to keep throwing those 50-50 balls.
- CBS Boston notes Kendrick Bourne saw a lot more playing time in the Week 2 win.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Through 2 games, Patriots Parker and Jones don’t seem to be on the same page.
- Alex Barth relays Steelers LB Malik Reed crediting Mac Jones for being ‘pretty smart’ on the final drive.
- Varun (Gillette Gazette) Where the Patriots rank in the AFC after their big Week Two win.
- Kevin Stone (NEFootballJournal) Even for second-year guys like WR Trey Nixon, transition to NFL after college still takes some time.
- Patriots Talk podcast: Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry break down the Patriots’ 17-14 win over the Steelers and what the team can build off of. (13.48 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Jeffri Chadiha (NFL.com) The First Read, Week 3: 49ers well-positioned in topsy-turvy NFC with Jimmy Garoppolo back at QB; More.
- Albert Breer (SI) Monday Afternoon QB: 49ers’ future thrown up in the air by Trey Lance’s injury; Plus, Jared Goff’s interesting statement on motivation, a silver lining for the Browns and more.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB Week 2: Jimmy G starts all over again, Lawrence’s development and More.
- Albert Breer (SI) MMQB’s Ten Takeaways: QB Trevor Lawrence takes a big step in Year 2; Plus, the Lions are rolling, the Buccaneers defense rescues Tom Brady, and the Patriots aren’t dead yet.
- Adam Schein (NFL.com) NFL Week 2 takeaways: McDaniel’s Dolphins explode, Lance-less 49ers won’t implode, Pickett looms in PIT
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) Five wildest moments from NFL Week 2: A scoop-and-score walk-off, a fight, Broncos clock issues and more.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL Week 2 overreactions & reality checks after a wild Week 2 Sunday. “Patriots can’t make the playoffs with their offensive approach. Overreaction or reality: Reality.”
- Steven Ruiz (The Ringer) Who’s a real threat—and who’s not—from the AFC’s murky middle class? Patriots in the “They don’t stand a chance” category.
- Jonathan Jones (CBS Sports) NFL insider notes: Trey Lance injury muddles 49ers’ future QB plan, Tua utilizing weapons and more from Week 2.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 2. Loser: The Colts Owned by Jacksonville. The Colts have lost eight consecutive games in Jacksonville. Eight. Loser: Gunner Olszewski.
- Brian Baldinger (Twitter) Baldy’s breakdowns: Patriots play keep-a-way in Pittsburgh for the final 6:33 against an elite Defensive Front! This is Masterpiece Theatre. Game balls to the offense. (2.19 min. video)
