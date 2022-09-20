Patriots sign former Bengals tight end Scotty Washington to practice squad

The New England Patriots signed tight end Scotty Washington to the practice squad on Tuesday, as first reported by Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Washington, 25, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2020. Listed at 6-foot-5, 247 pounds, he spent the past two seasons on the Cincinnati Bengals’ practice squad before being waived ahead of the 80-man roster deadline. A converted wide receiver, Washington had caught 110 passes for 1,676 yards and 13 touchdowns across 43 games in the ACC. Seven touchdowns were scored in eight appearances as a redshirt senior before an ankle injury ended his Demon Deacons career.

The Patriots announced the release of rookie tight end Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Wydermyer, 21, had arrived in August and joined the group of 16 at its formation. The 6-foot-4, 255-pound Texas A&M product played 33 snaps between offense and special teams in the preseason finale before clearing waivers. Originally signed by the Buffalo Bills as an undrafted free agent in May, Wydermyer was a three-time second-team All-SEC selection and two-time John Mackey Award finalist. The junior entrant set Aggies career records at the position with 118 receptions for 1,468 yards and 16 touchdowns.

New England’s tight end depth chart also includes veteran Matt Sokol on the practice squad. Starters Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry reside on the active roster along with hybrid receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

The Baltimore Ravens visit Gillette Stadium next Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.