Patriots host veteran linebacker Jamie Collins on a visit, try out 5 other free agents

The New England Patriots had a familiar face in town on Tuesday. Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins was among a group of free agent players visiting Gillette Stadium, according to the NFL transactions wire.

Collins, 32, has a long history with the organization.

The Patriots originally selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft and he developed into one of the NFL’s most versatile linebackers and a starting member of New England’s defense over the next few years. However, he was traded to the Cleveland Browns midway through the 2016 season.

He spent two-and-a-half years with the Browns but was released in 2019, paving the way for a return to New England. Following a successful one-year stint with his former team, Collins left again.

This time, he joined the Detroit Lions on a three-year free agency deal but early in his second season was cut again. Collins eventually re-signed with the Patriots once more, spending the remainder of the 2021 season in New England.

All in all, he has appeared in a combined 131 regular season and playoff games over the course of his career in the NFL. He registered a combined 761 tackles, 29.5 sacks, 19 forced fumbles and 14 interceptions, and furthermore scored a pair of touchdowns via a fumble return and a pick-six. He was also voted a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro selection once (2015), and won a Super Bowl with the Patriots (2014).

In addition to Collins, the Patriots also had five players in town for tryouts.

Tight ends Scotty Washington, La’Michael Pettway and Jacob Breeland, as well as running backs Nate McCrary and Godwin Igwebuike went through the process. Washington was eventually signed to the practice squad, replacing fellow tight end Jaylen Wydermyer.