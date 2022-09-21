Examining the roster ties between Patriots, Ravens ahead of Week 3

The New England Patriots have grown to know the Baltimore Ravens well over the years.

A handful of players currently in head coach Bill Belichick’s fold were once members of the organization that will visit Gillette Stadium on Sunday. And a pair of players currently in head coach John Harbaugh’s fold were once members of the organization that will host.

Here’s a glance through the former Patriots and former Ravens on the active rosters, practice squads and reserve lists leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

BALTIMORE

Ben Mason, fullback — Baltimore turned the card in for Mason at No. 184 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. But the fifth-round fullback out of Michigan would be waived at the conclusion of his rookie preseason. He joined the New England practice squad the next day. There Mason remained from September into November. And by January, the 23-year-old had reconvened with the team that drafted him on a futures contract. Mason agreed to remain with the Ravens as part of the practice squad after going unclaimed at the league’s latest roster deadline.

Isaiah Mack, defensive tackle — Mack has made stops with five clubs since going undrafted out of Chattanooga in 2019. The Patriots would be the second. The ex-SoCon Defensive Player of the Year was awarded off waivers from the Tennessee Titans midway through his sophomore campaign. Mack saw 22 snaps across two games at defensive tackle for New England and finished 2020 on the practice squad. Tours with the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers were up next before the 26-year-old landed in Baltimore last fall. Two appearances, three tackles and one sack followed. He joined the 16-man scout team at its formation this September.

NEW ENGLAND

Ty Montgomery, running back — The Patriots placed the 29-year-old hybrid on injured reserve after the season opener. Prior to then, Montgomery had handled three catches, two carries, one kickoff and a touchdown in his debut for the team he signed with in March. The Stanford All-American originally entered the league in the third round of the 2015 draft. And after beginning his career as a Green Bay Packer, he became a Raven via trade in 2018. Montgomery’s split season with Baltimore included 148 yards from scrimmage through 25 touches. He also turned six kickoffs into 106 yards in the playoffs.

Lawrence Guy, defensive tackle — A spot on the Patriots’ All-Decade roster belongs to Guy, who departed from the Ravens as a free agent in 2017. By then, the defensive tackle had appeared in 43 games with Baltimore while tallying 91 tackles and 5.5 sacks. Guy made 17 starts over that stretch. The Super Bowl LIII champion is now closing in on 80 starts for New England. A total of 300 tackles, 8.5 sacks, four fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception have been accrued during his Patriots run. The 32-year-old out of Arizona State entered the NFL in the seventh round of the 2011 draft.

Carl Davis Jr., defensive tackle — The Ravens drafted Davis at pick No. 90 overall back in 2015. The two-gapping nose tackle by way of the Iowa Hawkeyes appeared in 28 games, including a dozen starts, before being waived to begin 2018. He had a hand in 30 tackles and a half-sack while with Baltimore. Stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars were in the cards before Davis joined New England’s active roster off Jacksonville’s practice squad in 2020. Through 22 games and five starts since then, the 30-year-old has notched 24 tackles and one sack.

Matthew Judon, outside linebacker — The Division II standout from Grand Valley State got the call at No. 146 overall in the 2016 draft. From there, Judon’s Baltimore tenure spanned 236 tackles, 34.5 sacks and north of 100 quarterback hits. Along the way came seven forced fumbles and a pair of Pro Bowl selections off the edges of the defense. Judon made it back-to-back-to-back selections after signing a four-year, $56 million contract with New England last offseason. Now at age 30, his red sleeves have been in the picture for 69 tackles, 14.5 sacks and a fumble recovery through 18 starts with the Patriots. Judon stands with two sacks through two contests this September.

Shaun Wade, cornerback — A consensus All-American and two-time All-Big Ten selection, Wade was chosen by the Ravens in the fifth round of the 2021 draft. The defensive back from Ohio State intercepted a pass during his rookie preseason before being dealt to the Patriots. After the rights to a 2022 seventh-rounder and a 2023 fifth-rounder changed hands, Wade checked into three contests last year with New England. The 24-year-old outlasted the cutdown to 53 players in August. He was active but did not play last Sunday after missing the opener with an ankle injury.