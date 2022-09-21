Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Patriots fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

First things first: there is a lot of football left to be played before any definitive statements about the New England Patriots or any NFL team can be made. However, two weeks into the season we have a first feel for the club and some of developments we have witnessed thus far in the process.

This week’s SB Nation Reacts survey focuses on just that. Besides gauging how the Patriots fanbase feels about the state of the team and its upcoming Week 3 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, it also asks about the biggest surprise of the New England 2022 season thus far.

There are some obvious candidates. Sophomore quarterback Mac Jones, for example, has shown some ups and downs while leading the Patriots to a 1-1 record. Offseason acquisition DeVante Parker, meanwhile, has struggled to build a connection with his QB; fellow wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has found himself fourth on the position depth chart after a promising 2021 campaign.

Rookie guard Cole Strange, on the other hand, has impressed; he looked particularly good during Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. The same is true for defensive lineman Deatrich Wise Jr. who has developed into a three-down player this season.

What has surprised you the most, though? To participate in this week’s survey, please fill out the form below. As always, results will be published later this week.

Also, make sure to share your thoughts on those questions and your answers in the comment section down below.