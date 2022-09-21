New England Patriots links 9/21/22 - Oh, oh, oh O-line! Onwenu, Strange solid so far

TEAM TALK
- Transactions: Patriots sign TE Scotty Washington to the practice squad; Release rookie Jalen Wydermyer from the practice squad.
- Paul Perillo tackles this week’s Patriots Mailbag: Can the offense continue to improve? Lots of questions about Mac Jones and the offense in this week’s mailbag.
- Paul Perillo’s NFL Notes: Pats happy to have Agholor, who has become a huge component of the Patriots offense.
- Evan Lazar details Punter Jake Bailey’s key adjustment that led to a game-changing play for special teams.
- Evan Lazar talks about the 24 former Patriots named as modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
- Alexandra Francisco reports Jalen Mills shared the importance of good attendance with a Providence elementary school.
- Press Conferences: Nick Caley - Steve Belichick - Cameron Achord.
- Sights and Sounds: Week 2 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers. (3.19 min. video)
- Belichick Breakdown: Top plays from the win over the Steelers. (4.37 min. video)
- Highlights: Robert Kraft receives Appeal Of Conscience Award. (1.24 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 9/20: Steelers takeaways, around the NFL, Ravens preview. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Tyler Kyles’ Film Review: Highs and lows from Patriots win over Steelers. /Worth a read.
- Matt Dolloff finds after two games in, the arrow is pointing up for rookie guard Cole Strange.
- Nick Stevens is surprised to find out it turns out Cole Strange is pretty good, after all.
- Khari Thompson says Michael Onwenu is making Bill Belichick look good for trading Shaq Mason.
- Michael Hurley points out the AFC East is the NFL’s best division through two weeks.
- Mike Kadlick thinks the Patriots are still very unlikely to make postseason despite the win against the Steelers.
- Andy Hart wants fans to know that as he expected, Mac Jones and the offense don’t measure up. /Geez, Andy.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Patriots vs. Steelers starting snap counts.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots defense: Overachieving or underrated?
- Andy Hart looks at the stats to find the Patriots’ defense is top-10 across the board.
- CBS Boston points out the Patriots now have to deal with an angry Ravens team in Week 3.
- Zack Cox explains why Jabrill Peppers will continue to be an important piece for the defense.
- Alex Barth explains how the Patriots are getting an ironman performance from Deatrich Wise through two games.
- Khari Thompson warns Lamar Jackson has a dangerous new weapon the Pats need to stop, WR Rashod Bateman.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Veteran LB Jamie Collins visits Patriots; Signing and reunion coming?
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Mac Jones: Patriots ‘wanted to improve’; Mission accomplished?
- Patrick Keefe (GilletteGazette) Celebrating 500 games under legendary Patriots owner Robert Kraft: History, legacy, and an undeniably entertaining list of top Robert Kraft moments.
- NBC Sports Boston previews NFL Week 3. “Mac Jones still has work to do if he wants to compete with Lamar Jackson who has 7 total touchdowns in his first two games compared to Jones’ two. This game is looking like a road win for the Ravens.” (2.48 min. video)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Murph savor the Pats’ week two victory and discuss the standout performers plus the areas still in need of improvement. (40 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Steve Balestrieri grade the Patriots’ performance vs. the Steelers and discuss areas in need of improvement. (34 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Doug Farrar (TouchdownWire) Secret superstars for Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season. Nelson Agholor included.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) PFT’s Week 2 NFL awards. No Pats.
- Tyler Dunne (GoLongTD) The Morning After: Are the New England Patriots... good?
- David Carr (NFL.com) Offensive player rankings, Week 3: Fixing Bengals’ passing game. No Pats.
- Sam Monson (PFF) Grading all 32 first-round rookies after Week 2. OG Cole Strange. Overall rookie grade: 61.0 (Rank: 3/8). Principal opponent: Cameron Heyward. Week 2 grade: 56.2. Week 2 snaps: 68. “It’s been a very challenging early season run of opposition for Strange, who has now had to face one of the most underrated defenders in the league in Zach Sieler and veteran standout Cameron Heyward. Being left one-on-one with Heyward extensively in Week 2, Strange allowed two total pressures and was solid as a run-blocker. His grade is average at best, but given the level of competition, that’s a big win.”
- Cody Benjamin (CBS Sports) NFL coaches on the rise and decline: Jaguars’ Doug Pederson trending up, Bengals’ Zac Taylor sliding. No Pats.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) John Harbaugh: When RB J.K. Dobbins is ready, he’ll be out there.
- Noah Trister (AP) Pass defense still a major problem for the Ravens.
- Josh Alper (ProFootballTalk) Browns put Chase Winovich on IR.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) NFL suspends Bills’ OL Bobby Hart one game for throwing punch.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFL sends warning letter to Bruce Arians, Buccaneers.
- Staff (ProFootballHOF) 129 modern-era nominees announced for Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) For overlapping doubleheaders, ESPN needs to ditch the overlapping coverage.
