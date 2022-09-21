AFC East Report: Patriots’ division goes 4-0 in epic Week 2

The second week of the 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and it’s now time for the latest installment of the AFC East Report. As opposed to last week’s this one is more positive for the New England Patriots: the team of head coach Bill Belichick won its Week 2 trip to Pittsburgh with a final score of 17-14.

The Patriots were not the only team in the division to come away victoriously. In fact, the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets also celebrated wins on Sunday. Furthermore, the Buffalo Bills continued to make their case as Super Bowl favorites with a blowout win on Monday night.

With that all said, let’s take a look at each club’s opening week performance — both from afar and through the eyes of each SB Nation affiliate.

1. Miami Dolphins

Record: 2-0

Week 2: 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens, in Baltimore MD

For the first three quarters of their Week 2 game in Baltimore, it appeared the Dolphins would come up short. After falling behind 7-0 on a 103-yard kickoff return to open the game, the team of first-year head coach Mike McDaniel did manage to tie the game in the second period thanks to a Tua Tagovailoa touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle.

Three straight Lamar Jackson touchdown passes blew the game wide open, however, and gave the home team a 28-7 lead at the half. The two teams then exchanged touchdowns in the third quarter to enter the final period with Baltimore up 35-14.

What followed was an epic comeback, or a collapse of seldom-seed proportions. Three touchdown passes from Tagovailoa with a seven-minute span allowed the Dolphins to tie the contest at 35. While Justin Tucker put the Ravens back on top again due to a 51-yard field goal just outside the two-minute warning, it was not enough.

Tagovailoa marched his team down the field and fired the game-winning touchdown pass to Waddle to secure the 42-38 win with 14 seconds left. It was a coming-out party for the much-criticized QB, who did turn the ball over twice but also threw for 469 yards and six touchdown passes.

2. Buffalo Bills

Record: 2-0

Week 2: 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans, in Orchard Park NY

The Bills continue to show why they are among the top favorites to win the Super Bowl this year. One week after steamrolling the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams on the road, they blew out the visiting Titans at New Era Field.

The Monday night game started with an exchange of touchdowns, but it was all Bills from that point on. Quarterback Josh Allen went 26-for-38 for 317 yards and four scoring passes, including three to wideout Stefon Diggs.

The defense, meanwhile, registered four turnovers: Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer each caught interceptions, with Tyrel Dodson and Carlos Basham Jr. recovering fumbles. Tennessee was held to 187, including just 25 out of start running back Derrick Henry.

Not all went well for the Bills, though. Cornerback Dane Jackson left the field in an ambulance after suffering a neck injury, while several other players were banged up as well. Additionally, offensive lineman Bobby Hart drew a one-game suspension for a post-game altercation.

3. New York Jets

Record: 1-1

Week 2: 31-30 win over the Cleveland Browns, in Cleveland OH

The Jets are giving the Dolphins a run for their money when it comes to the most improbably victory of the week. New York, after all, overcame a 13-point deficit in the final two minutes of the game.

The game was an even affair in the first half, with backup quarterbacks Joe Flacco (Jets) and Jacoby Brissett (Browns) leading their teams to 14 points each. The home team started to pull away in the third and fourth quarters, though, and eventually went up 30-17 with 1:55 left to play.

The Jets, however, responded impressively. First, Flacco connected with Corey Davis on a 66-yard touchdown pass that took just 33 seconds off the clock. After then recovering an onside kick, New York drove 53 yards in another minute; Flacco hit rookie Garrett Wilson to put the team up 31-30. An interception by Ashtyn Davis eventually sealed the deal.

4. New England Patriots

Record: 1-1

Week 2: 17-14 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, in Pittsburgh PA

Coming off a disappointing season opener in Miami, the Patriots celebrated their first win of the season on Sunday. Visiting the 1-0 Steelers, the team jumped to a 3-0 lead that was equalized after an exchange of interceptions. However, Mac Jones and Nelson Agholor connected on a big 44-yard touchdown pass just before the half.

The Patriots surrendered another field goal but were able to add to their lead following a Brenden Schooler fumble recovery on a muffed Pittsburgh punt: Damien Harris found the end zone from two yards out. The Steelers a touchdown of their own in the fourth period, but New England managed to ice the game on an impressive 6:33 drive.

It might not have been a perfect game from the team, but a definitive step in the right direction. And, a victory, at last.

