Patriots vs. Ravens: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

After back-to-back road games, the New England Patriots (1-1) will finally introduce themselves to a home audience: the team will host the Baltimore Ravens (1-1) at Gillette Stadium in Week 3 for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday, Sep. 25.

The Patriots and Ravens are no strangers to one another, having met several times during the dynasty years. This week’s game, however, will look different for one major reason: sophomore quarterback Mac Jones will play his first ever game against Baltimore.

The game itself will be a good gauge for the Patriots three weeks into the season. The Ravens, after all, are a potent team especially on the offensive side of the ball; they look like a potential playoff contender despite also entering the game with one win and one loss on their résumé.

