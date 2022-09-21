Update 9/21/2022: Report: Patriots trade offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders for 2024 draft pick swap

The New England Patriots trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders has not yet been made official, but at least the terms of the deal have been reported. According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, the Patriots will receive a 2024 sixth-round draft pick for Herron and a 2024 seventh-rounder.

Original story 9/21/2022: Report: Patriots trade offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Raiders for 2024 draft pick swap

The New England Patriots are parting ways with a member of their offensive tackle group. As first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the team is trading Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders for a draft pick swap in 2024.

Herron, 26, originally joined the Patriots as a sixth-round selection in the 2020 draft. Despite his lack of draft pedigree, the Wake Forest product made the roster and earned himself some prominent playing time during his first two seasons in New England.

Serving as a swing tackle, he saw action in a combined 29 games with 10 starts: Herron started six games at both left and right tackle as a rookie, and four more as a sophomore. However, he lost the OT3 job to Yodny Cajuste this summer and remained the fourth player on the depth chart — behind starters Trent Brown and Isaiah Wynn as well as Cajuste — in the early parts of the regular season.

Now, he is off to Las Vegas to reunite with his former offensive coordinator (head coach Josh McDaniels) and O-line coach (Carmen Bricillo). Herron will become the eighth ex-Patriot on the Raiders’ roster, and the second to be acquired via trade this year after quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

New England, meanwhile, is gaining a spot on its 53-man roster. The expectation is that it will be filled by defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, whose roster exemption after his two-game suspension will expire on Wednesday.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked whether or not he would confirm the report during Wednesday press conference. He wouldn’t.

“No, but when we can — if we can — we will,” Belichick said.