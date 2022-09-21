Titans signing veteran cornerback Terrance Mitchell off Patriots’ practice squad

Terrance Mitchell’s stay on the New England Patriots’ practice squad has ended after three weeks.

The Tennessee Titans are signing the veteran cornerback the 53-man roster, his agent, Doug Hendrickson, confirmed Wednesday. The move was first reported by theScore’s Jordan Schultz.

Mitchell, 30, had arrived in New England on a one-year contract in March. The Oregon product was released at the NFL roster deadline in August before joining the scout team at its formation. He played 71 defensive snaps in the preseason, recording six tackles to go with one forced fumble and one pass breakup.

Entering the league in the seventh round of the 2014 draft at No. 254 overall, Mitchell made previous stops with the Dallas Cowboys, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns. Through 83 career games in the regular season, including 51 starts, he stands with 269 tackles, one sack, nine forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and eight interceptions.

The 5-foot-11, 191-pound Mitchell marked the lone cornerback on New England’s practice squad, with Jalen Mills, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant, Shaun Wade as well as rookies Marcus Jones and Jack Jones on the active depth chart.

The Baltimore Ravens visit Gillette Stadium for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday.