Patriots vs. Ravens Wednesday injury report: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger sidelined for New England

The New England Patriots began on-field preparations for the Baltimore Ravens without wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger.

Both starters were listed as non-participants following Wednesday’s practice due to knee ailments. An additional six members of the active roster were officially limited.

Here’s the first injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

Ravens

WR Devin Duvernay (concussion)

DE Calais Campbell (veteran rest)

LB Justin Houston (veteran rest)

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin)

CB Marcus Peters (veteran rest)

Meyers caught nine passes for 95 yards in last Sunday’s Patriots win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. And Dugger, who tied for second on the team in tackles and interceptions as an NFL sophomore, missed the second half. The Lenoir-Rhyne product’s absence led to a larger role in the kicking game for rookie running back Pierre Strong Jr. It also led to a larger role on defense for former Michigan All-American and Paul Hornung Award winner Jabrill Peppers.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (knee)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

S Cody Davis (calf)

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (right elbow)

WR James Proche II (groin)

TE Isaiah Likely (groin)

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

CB Brandon Stephens (quad)

CB Damarion Williams (ankle)

McMillan had been ruled questionable due to a recent thumb injury after recording a handful of tackles in New England’s opener. He played 12 snaps on defense and 14 snaps on special teams against the last weekend at Acrisure Stadium, where fellow linebacker Mack Wilson got the start. At defensive tackle, Godchaux was among the new additions to the limited on Wednesday because of a back injury. As for Baltimore’s side, the 2019 league MVP wore a padded sleeve over his right arm and did not throw. “Lamar practiced today,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters. “He’ll be playing Sunday.”

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

DT Travis Jones (knee)

No Patriots would be marked as full participants on Wednesday, but Dobbins remained in that capacity for the Ravens after sitting out the initial two games of September. The running back sustained a torn ACL and other ligament damage in the 2021 preseason finale after tallying 925 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage as a rookie.