Patriots bring practice squad to capacity by re-signing kicker Tristan Vizcaino

The New England Patriots stood with an opening on the practice squad following cornerback Terrance Mitchell’s departure for the Tennessee Titans. It went to a familiar face.

Kicker Tristan Vizcaino re-signed with the organization on Wednesday, as first announced by his agency, Black Label Sports Group.

Vizcaino, 26, went 1-for-2 on field goals and 3-for-3 on extra points in the preseason before being waived at the NFL’s 53-man roster deadline. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound University of Washington product had participated in New England’s mandatory minicamp on an extended tryout before signing in June.

Undrafted in 2018, Vizcaino made previous stops with the Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Chargers. Through seven career appearances in the regular season, he has converted 9-of-10 field goals and 12-of-17 extra points in addition to handling 32 kickoffs and one punt.

The Patriots also restored defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale to the active roster on Wednesday after his exemption expired, according to the transaction wire.

Ekuale, 28, served a two-game suspension from the NFL to begin September. The 2018 undrafted free agent out of Washington State had served as an elevation from the practice squad for eight games last campaign, finishing with six tackles and two sacks through 115 defensive snaps. New England originally signed the 6-foot-3, 305-pound Ekuale to the practice squad last fall after stints with the Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars.

A place on the roster was created by the recent trade of offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders in an exchange of 2024 draft picks.