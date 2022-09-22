Fantasy Football Preview: Is Joe Burrow due for a bounce-back week?

Week 2 saw some insane performances around the league and eight quarterback top 25 points. Now it is time to move on to Week 3.

Let’s take a dive into the fantasy football world heading into week three.

Fantasy-Related News

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance breaks ankle, Jimmy Garoppolo to start the rest of the season

Arizona Cardinals running back James Conner leaves Sunday’s game, questionable for Week 3

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy injures shoulder, status in doubt for Week 3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans suspended one game after fight

Starts of the Week

QB Joe Burrow at New York Jets: Burrow is due for a huge performance and a bad Jets defense gives him the opportunity to have that big game. Look for the quarterback to spread the ball all over the field and throw multiple touchdowns passes. This matchup gives him the opportunity to silence critics and get the Bengals back in the win column.

WR Drake London at Seattle Seahawks: London is coming off an eight-catch, 86-yard performance that included a touchdown against a good Los Angeles Rams defense. It seems like the plan is to have him heavily involved and quarterback Marcus Mariota already seems to have a good connection with the rookie. Look for London to have a nice day against a Seattle defense that is not the strongest.

TE Tyler Higbee at Arizona Cardinals: With the loss of Odell Beckham Jr. and the absence of Van Jefferson, Higbee has stepped up big early in the season. So far, he has registered 12 catches for 110 yards and has been a guy that quarterback Matthew Stafford is looking for during games. He has a good matchup against a terrible Cardinals defense and could be due for a big day if he finds paydirt.

Bust Candidates

QB Tom Brady vs. Green Bay Packers: Brady faces a tough Green Bay defense without his top playmakers on Sunday. Mike Evans is out due to a suspension; Chris Godwin is out with an injury and Julio Jones is very questionable with his knee issue. If Jones is out that leaves Brady with Breshad Perriman, Russell Gage, Scotty Miller and newly-signed Cole Beasley. This core of receivers just is not good enough for Brady to have a productive day against a good defense. Do not be surprised if they run the ball a lot without their top receiving weapons.

RB Ezekiel Elliot at New York Giants: The Dallas Cowboys’ franchise running back has gotten off to a terrible start this season. He faces a gritty Giants defense in a primetime game that will be hungry to prove that they are legit. With Cooper Rush expected to be a quarterback again for Dallas, New York will stack the box and make it a priority to shut down Zeke once again. If he cannot score a touchdown, it may be tough to see him eclipsing nine points this week.

WR Terry McLaurin vs. Philidelphia Eagles: McLaurin is in for a long day against a Philidelphia defense that looks to be a scary unit. Wentz will be under pressure all game and spreads the ball around already as it is. The wide out will also be up against Darius Slay Jr. who shut down Justin Jefferson on primetime. McLaurin has an uphill battle in terms of having a productive fantasy week.

Sleeper of the Week

WR Breshad Perriman vs. Green Bay Packers: Perriman is one of the only wide receivers on the Buccaneers that played with Brady last season. Someone is going to have to catch passes from Brady and Perriman may be the guy that he trusts the most. He reeled in a big touchdown last week against the Saints and could be a major piece in the offensive gameplan this week.

TE Irv Smith Jr. vs. Detroit Lions: The tight end is coming off a solid week in which he hauled in five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. He has a good matchup against a Lions defense that has been giving up a ton of points. They will be focused on Jefferson and Thielen which may allow Smith Jr. to have a big day for the Vikings.

Patriots Fantasy Play of the Week

WR Nelson Agholor vs. Baltimore Ravens: Agholor is coming off the best game of his Patriots career and is in a prime spot to do it again. The Ravens defense just got gashed by speedsters Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Agholor will use his speed to get separation and potentially have a massive day for New England over the top.

Injury Report