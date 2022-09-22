 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

New England Patriots links 9/22/22 - Offense will take off when Jones-Parker connect

Daily news and links for Thursday.

By Marima
NFL: SEP 11 Patriots at Dolphins
DeVante Parker runs after a catch.
Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

TEAM TALK

LOCAL LINKS

  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: How underdog Patriots get a win in Sunday’s home opener.
  • Dave D’Onofrio believes Lamar Jackson’s Ravens will pose a challenge in the Patriots’ home opener.
  • Matt Geagan gives us some Patriots-Ravens Week 3 news, notes, and fun facts.
  • Chad Finn takes a look at what has worked and what hasn’t for the Patriots so far this season.
  • Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) How can the Patriots’ secondary be elite again?
  • Ian Logue (PatsFans) Belichick: Patriots “gearing up” for showdown vs Ravens.
  • Jason Ounpraseuth reports Lamar Jackson wore a padded sleeve Wednesday, but John Harbaugh clarfied his status: “Just a normal course of the season thing. He (Jackson) practiced today. He’ll be playing Sunday.”
  • Zack Cox talks about what Lamar Jackson and Bill Belichick recall about Jackson’s draft visit with the Patriots.
  • Nick Goss tells us how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career.
  • Andrew Callahan gives three reasons why Mac Jones’ Year 2 leap has been delayed. 1. Atypical inaccuracy, 2. Questionable decision-making, 3. Limited scheme.
  • Sara Marshall (Musketfire) Former Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich shares his take on Mac Jones.
  • Karen Guregian feels the Patriots aren’t helping Kendrick Bourne or DeVante Parker.
  • Khari Thompson explains what makes Lil’Jordan Humphrey an ‘interesting’ player for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
  • Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Slow start: Where is Patriots off-season treasure DeVante Parker?
  • Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots look like the winners of this big offseason trade.
  • Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots trade, deadline, practice squad signing: What do moves mean for roster?
  • Dakota Randall spotlights a subtle but potentially significant alteration to their gameday operations last Sunday, when they moved Billy Yates to the sideline to free up Matt Patricia.
  • Tony Massarotti calls the Patriots new offense ‘grip it and whip it’. “Once the executioners of death by a thousand paper cuts, the Patriots suddenly are a team that has embraced the coin flip – otherwise known as the 50-50 ball.”
  • Matt Cassel offers his opinion on why Patriots players need to handle their concerns in-house.
  • Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Is concern over Mac Jones warranted entering Week 3?
  • Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Week 2 Patriots Mailbag: Answering your burning questions.
  • CBS Boston reports Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.
  • Michael Hurley says everything about Tom Brady is weird right now, and makes his Week 3 picks. Ravens win.
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Kevin Oestreicher (Locked On Ravens) preview this Sunday’s Pats-Ravens showdown at Gillette Stadium. (33 min)
  • One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph are joined by Derek Havens to talk all things Patriots. (66 min.)
  • Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss takeaways from Week 2, tight endage and take a look at the Ravens. (38 min.)

NATIONAL NEWS

  • Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: Tom Brady? No. But Patriots set up for success with Mac Jones; Plus, a new target in Tampa, the Bengals’ offensive line struggles, Frank Reich’s future and more.
  • Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Tests on Jakobi Meyers’ knee “showed nothing significant.”
  • Mike Reiss and Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) Analysis: Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders.
  • Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots, Raiders trade grades: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas. Patriots: C+, Raiders: B-.
  • Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Lamar Jackson did not throw in Wednesday’s practice, but is set to play Sunday.
  • Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots HC Bill Belichick on QB Lamar Jackson: ‘Wait until we see what his contract is.’
  • Rodger Wyland (WIBX950) Can the Patriots beat the Ravens on Sunday? [Yada, yada, yada...] “I will be pleasantly surprised if they do.”
  • Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) George Pickens says he was open “90 percent of the time” against the Patriots. /Tooooo bad, buddy.
  • Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL fast and slow starts: Which of the five 0-2 teams still have life? Who among the six unbeatens drop off?
  • Nora Princiotti (The Is the Miami Dolphinsexplosive offense sustainable?
  • Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 injuries: Breaking down the NFL midweek injury reports for Week 3.
  • Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 picks: Patriots sneak past Ravens, win 27-26.
  • MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 3 picks. 5 of 5 pick Ravens to win.
  • Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 3 NFL picks against the spread. Ravens win.
  • John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 picks, odds. Ravens win 27-17.

