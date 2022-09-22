New England Patriots links 9/22/22 - Offense will take off when Jones-Parker connect

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Ravens Wednesday Injury Report.
- Transactions: Patriots trade OL Justin Herron to the Raiders; Sign K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad.
- Evan Lazar analyzes the Patriots trade of OT Justin Herron to the Raiders for a 2024 draft pick swap.
- Game Preview: Ravens at Patriots. Series history, scouting the matchups, tale of the tape.
- Mike Dussault gives us 10 key things to watch for as the Patriots look to slow down Lamar Jackson’s Ravens.
- Evan Lazar wonders if RPOs are coming to the Patriots offense after Mac Jones explained why he likes them.
- Press Conference transcript: Bill Belichick.
- Press Conferences: David Andrews - Mac Jones - Devin McCourty - Bill Belichick.
- Photos: Patriots visit the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston.
LOCAL LINKS
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Why they win: How underdog Patriots get a win in Sunday’s home opener.
- Dave D’Onofrio believes Lamar Jackson’s Ravens will pose a challenge in the Patriots’ home opener.
- Matt Geagan gives us some Patriots-Ravens Week 3 news, notes, and fun facts.
- Chad Finn takes a look at what has worked and what hasn’t for the Patriots so far this season.
- Tyler Lamb (GilletteGazette) How can the Patriots’ secondary be elite again?
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Belichick: Patriots “gearing up” for showdown vs Ravens.
- Jason Ounpraseuth reports Lamar Jackson wore a padded sleeve Wednesday, but John Harbaugh clarfied his status: “Just a normal course of the season thing. He (Jackson) practiced today. He’ll be playing Sunday.”
- Zack Cox talks about what Lamar Jackson and Bill Belichick recall about Jackson’s draft visit with the Patriots.
- Nick Goss tells us how Lamar Jackson has fared vs. Patriots in his Ravens career.
- Andrew Callahan gives three reasons why Mac Jones’ Year 2 leap has been delayed. 1. Atypical inaccuracy, 2. Questionable decision-making, 3. Limited scheme.
- Sara Marshall (Musketfire) Former Patriots LB Rob Ninkovich shares his take on Mac Jones.
- Karen Guregian feels the Patriots aren’t helping Kendrick Bourne or DeVante Parker.
- Khari Thompson explains what makes Lil’Jordan Humphrey an ‘interesting’ player for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Slow start: Where is Patriots off-season treasure DeVante Parker?
- Sara Marshall (MusketFire) Patriots look like the winners of this big offseason trade.
- Richie Whitt (Patriots Country) Patriots trade, deadline, practice squad signing: What do moves mean for roster?
- Dakota Randall spotlights a subtle but potentially significant alteration to their gameday operations last Sunday, when they moved Billy Yates to the sideline to free up Matt Patricia.
- Tony Massarotti calls the Patriots new offense ‘grip it and whip it’. “Once the executioners of death by a thousand paper cuts, the Patriots suddenly are a team that has embraced the coin flip – otherwise known as the 50-50 ball.”
- Matt Cassel offers his opinion on why Patriots players need to handle their concerns in-house.
- Phil Perry’s Patriots Mailbag: Is concern over Mac Jones warranted entering Week 3?
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Week 2 Patriots Mailbag: Answering your burning questions.
- CBS Boston reports Vince Wilfork will take his place in Patriots Hall of Fame on Saturday.
- Michael Hurley says everything about Tom Brady is weird right now, and makes his Week 3 picks. Ravens win.
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike D’Abate and Kevin Oestreicher (Locked On Ravens) preview this Sunday’s Pats-Ravens showdown at Gillette Stadium. (33 min)
- One Patriots Place podcast: Clare and Murph are joined by Derek Havens to talk all things Patriots. (66 min.)
- Locked On Patriots podcast: Mike and Clare discuss takeaways from Week 2, tight endage and take a look at the Ravens. (38 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Albert Breer (SI) NFL Mailbag: Tom Brady? No. But Patriots set up for success with Mac Jones; Plus, a new target in Tampa, the Bengals’ offensive line struggles, Frank Reich’s future and more.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Tests on Jakobi Meyers’ knee “showed nothing significant.”
- Mike Reiss and Paul Gutierrez (ESPN) Analysis: Patriots trade OT Justin Herron to Raiders.
- Tyler Sullivan (CBS Sports) Patriots, Raiders trade grades: New England sends offensive tackle Justin Herron to Vegas. Patriots: C+, Raiders: B-.
- Myles Simmons (ProFootballTalk) Lamar Jackson did not throw in Wednesday’s practice, but is set to play Sunday.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) Patriots HC Bill Belichick on QB Lamar Jackson: ‘Wait until we see what his contract is.’
- Rodger Wyland (WIBX950) Can the Patriots beat the Ravens on Sunday? [Yada, yada, yada...] “I will be pleasantly surprised if they do.”
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) George Pickens says he was open “90 percent of the time” against the Patriots. /Tooooo bad, buddy.
- Jeff Kerr (CBS Sports) NFL fast and slow starts: Which of the five 0-2 teams still have life? Who among the six unbeatens drop off?
- Nora Princiotti (The Is the Miami Dolphins’ explosive offense sustainable?
- Jordan Dajani (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 injuries: Breaking down the NFL midweek injury reports for Week 3.
- Pete Prisco (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 picks: Patriots sneak past Ravens, win 27-26.
- MMQB Staff (SI) NFL Week 3 picks. 5 of 5 pick Ravens to win.
- Sheil Kapadia (The Ringer) Week 3 NFL picks against the spread. Ravens win.
- John Breech (CBS Sports) NFL Week 3 picks, odds. Ravens win 27-17.
