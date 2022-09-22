The New England Patriots have brought back the Practice Player of the Week designation to recognize bottom-of-the-roster players who have played a significant role in preparing the team for a win. After the 17-14 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2, four players were honored.

The quartet was spotted wearing black jerseys during the first practice of the Week on Wednesday afternoon.

Patriots Practice Players of the Week: Week 2

OT Marcus Cannon

DT Sam Roberts

TE Matt Sokol

WR Laquon Treadwell

None of the four players saw any action in the game against the Steelers. Sam Roberts, the only one of the four on the active roster at the moment, was declared a healthy scratch for the contest. Marcus Cannon, Matt Sokol and Laquon Treadwell, meanwhile, were not elevated from the practice squad.

Nonetheless, they apparently helped the team get ready for the Steelers. It seems likely that they helped mimic Pittsburgh players in practice, giving those who did play in the game a better feel for who they would go up against.

Cornerback Myles Bryant, for example, credited Treadwell for playing Steelers wideout Chase Claypool in practice. Cannon, Roberts and Sokol likely had a similar impact on the sessions ahead of last Sunday’s game.

The Patriots last recognized Practice Players of the Week during the 2018 campaign. After a three-year hiatus, it looks they have brought the designation back.