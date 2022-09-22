Jakobi Meyers, the New England Patriots’ No. 1 wide receiver so far this season, was a non-participant during Wednesday’s practice because of a knee issue. However, it appears the injury is not a significant one.

According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi, Meyers underwent further evaluation on his knee on Wednesday. These tests “showed nothing significant” but his status for the upcoming Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens will have yet to be determined.

Meyers, 25, has been dealing with a knee injury since the start of the regular season. He was listed as a limited participant throughout the first week of practice leading up to the season opener versus the Miami Dolphins. Despite entering the game among the questionables, he played 50 snaps between offense and special teams.

The fourth-year man was not listed on the practice report heading into Week 2 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and was on the field for 56 more snaps. However, he was forced to leave the contest late after seemingly re-aggravating the injury.

Through two games this season, Meyers is the Patriots’ leading receiver and favorite target of quarterback Mac Jones. He caught a combined 13 passes for 150 yards versus Miami and Pittsburgh.

Losing him for any extended period of time would naturally be a blow to a New England passing offense that has had its fair share of ups and downs already this season. Besides Meyers, the Patriots have DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne and Lil’Jordan Humphrey on their 53-man roster, as well as Tre Nixon, Laquon Treadwell and Lynn Bowden Jr. on their practice squad.