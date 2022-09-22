Welcome to the third week of the NFL’s regular season. Welcome to Thursday Night Football. And welcome to a game between two clubs on the New England Patriots’ schedule.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns will go at each other in an all-AFC North battle. New England has obviously already played the Steelers, beating them 17-14 last week. The team will visit the Browns in Week 6.

As for now, however, let’s find out who Patriots fans should be rooting for tonight.

8:15 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) at Cleveland Browns (1-1): Go Steelers! There are several reasons why rooting for Pittsburgh makes sense in this one. As noted above, the Patriots have already beaten the team, meaning that a Steelers win over Cleveland would improve New England’s strength of victory tiebreaker regardless of what happens in Week 6. Additionally, the Browns are the better team of the two and therefore a more realistic competitor for a playoff spot. Even without going into the Deshaun Watson saga, it is clear Pittsburgh is the team to root for.| Amazon Prime, fuboTV

Make sure to head down to the comment section to discuss tonight’s game, and to check out this story stream for all of our coverage of the Patriots’ own Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens.