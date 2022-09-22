The New England Patriots continued preparations for the Baltimore Ravens without two starters.

After previously sitting out Wednesday’s practice, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger remained listed as non-participants due to respective knee ailments on Thursday. An additional seven members of the active roster were limited, including veteran cornerback Jalen Mills, as official game statuses near.

Here’s the second injury report leading up to Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

Ravens

No players listed

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Giardi reported Wednesday that Meyers had undergone tests on his knee that “showed nothing significant.” But New England’s back-to-back receiving leader has now missed back-to-back practices. Meyers was targeted 13 times and finished with nine catches for 95 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. And Dugger played 19 snaps on defense before sitting out the second half of the 17-14 win.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

Patriots

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

LB DaMarcus Mitchell (knee)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

S Cody Davis (calf)

Ravens

WR Devin Duvernay (concussion)

WR James Proche II (groin)

TE Isaiah Likely (groin)

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin)

CB Marcus Peters (rest/knee)

CB Brandon Stephens (quad)

CB Damarion Williams (ankle)

New England added Mills to the injury report on Thursday due to a hamstring issue. The former Philadelphia Eagles corner ranks second on the defense in downs played and intercepted the first pass of his Patriots career during the visit to Acrisure Stadium. The remainder of the organization’s limited previously practiced in that capacity, while three Ravens returned from the sidelines.

FULL PARTICIPATION

Patriots

No players listed

Ravens

QB Lamar Jackson (right elbow)

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

DT Travis Jones (knee)

No Patriots were upgraded to full on Thursday. As for Baltimore, the 2019 NFL MVP was upgraded to full participation after beginning the week without a pass attempt and with a padded sleeve over his throwing arm. In his most recent start, Jackson scored four touchdowns while amassing 318 yards through the air and 119 yards on the ground versus the Miami Dolphins.