Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for Thursday Night’s AFC North battle?

Week 3 kicks off tonight as the Pittsburgh Steelers (+4) travel to FirstEnergy Stadium to take on the Clevland Browns (-4). Both teams are coming off of losses in Week 2 and will be hungry to get back in the win column.

Pittsburgh comes into this one after falling 17-14 at home to the New England Patriots. Mitchell Trubisky will need to step up his play at quarterback and do a better job getting the ball to his weapons. He will need to rely on his offensive line to slow down the Cleveland pass rush and open up the run game for Najee Harris.

The Browns are coming off a heartbreaking loss to the New York Jets that saw them blow a 13-point lead in less than three minutes. This is largely because Nick Chubb scored a touchdown opposed to going down on purpose and running out the clock. They will pressure Trubisky a lot in this one and Myles Garrett could be in store for one of the best games of his career.

Cleveland should have the edge in this one as they have their home crown behind them. The game, however, will be very low-scoring which will keep the Steelers in it. This could pan out to be a Pittsburgh cover with a Browns win.

The over/under is set at 38 and the Browns are 4-point favorites according to the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s take a look at the Pats Pulpit staff’s picks for the game:

Player Prop of the Night

Nick Chubb Under 86.5 Rushing Yards: Bold pick? Yes, but there are a few reasons why Chubb will not hit this total. For one, Chubb has eclipsed this total one time in eight contests against the Steelers. This was a regular season finale that multiple defensive starters were rested in. The Browns also do not have great quarterback play, meaning Pittsburgh will be stacking the box with seven or eight guys to stop the talented running back. Lastly, 94 percent of the bets have him going over 86.5 rushing yards. Fade the public, the Steelers know how to play the Browns rushing attack.