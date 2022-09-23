Series history: Patriots-Ravens rivalry is full of epic moments

The New England Patriots will host the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. These two teams do not like each other but the Patriots have gotten the better of the Ravens throughout history, leading the series 11-4 all time.

Let’s take a look back on some important games between the two franchises:

First Meeting in the Series: The first meeting between these two took place on October 6, 1996. This game was a shootout that the Patriots won 46-38.

Drew Bledsoe threw for 310 yards and four touchdowns for New England while Vinny Testaverde threw for 353 with three touchdowns of his own. Shawn Jefferson caught two touchdowns, Ben Coates added another, and Mike Bartrum tacked on one of his own from Bledsoe. Tedy Bruschi returned a blocked punt for a touchdown to seal the game for the Patriots.

Most Lopsided Game: The most lopsided game between these two came in December 2013. New England demolished the Ravens 41-7.

Tom Brady threw just one touchdown pass to Shane Vereen in a game that the Patriots won by 34 points. LeGarrette Blount ran for 76 yards and two scores while wearing down Baltimore’s defense. New England also scored two defensive touchdowns as Chandler Jones recovered a fumble in the endzone and Tavon Wilson had a 74-yard pick-six.

Playoff History: All four of the playoff matchups between these two took place from the 2009 season on. They split these matchups 2-2, including each winning an AFC Championship game.

In January 2010, Baltimore destroyed New England 33-14 in a wild card matchup. Brady threw three interceptions against a Ravens defense that was buzzing all over the field. The game plan against the Patriots defense was to run the ball as Ray Rice had 159 rushing yards and two touchdowns and his backup Willis McGahee totaled 62 yards and another score.

They played each other in back-to-back AFC championship games during the 2011 and 2012 seasons. The Patriots won the first of those 23-20 in a game where Ravens kicker Billy Cundiff missed a game-tying field goal late in the game. The following year, Baltimore responded by beating New England 28-13 and then going on to win the Super Bowl.

The last playoff matchup was the 2014 divisional game that the Patriots won 35-31. This was a back-and-forth game that we’ll talk about in more detail in a second.

Most Recent Matchup: The most recent matchup took place in November, 2020 — a game that saw the Patriots win 23-17.

Cam Newton was under center for New England, and he threw and ran for a touchdown in this game. Rex Burkhead had two touchdowns, one receiving (on a pass from wide receiver Jakobi Meyers) and one rushing. Lamar Jackson struggled and a torrential downpour broke out during his attempt at leading a game-winning drive. Willie Snead caught two touchdowns for the Ravens and accounted for most of their scoring.

Most Memorable Matchup: The most memorable matchup between these two franchises has to be the divisional game in January 2015. As mentioned before, the Patriots won this game 35-31 in a back-and-forth fashion.

Baltimore had a 14-point lead two different times, but New England came back both times. Tom Brady threw for 367 yards and three passing touchdowns, and also scored on a run, while Joe Flacco threw for 292 and four scores. Julian Edelman also had a famous touchdown pass to Danny Amendola in this one that helped spark the Patriots comeback by tying the game at 28 in the third quarter.

Amendola caught two touchdowns, Rob Gronkowski caught one — capping off the famous odd formations drive — and Brandon LaFell hauled in the eventual game-winner in the fourth. Owen Daniels, Steve Smith Sr., Justin Forsett and Kamar Aiken each caught a touchdown from Flacco, but it was not enough.

Despite the Patriots having just 14 rushing yards all night they still won a tough game to move on to the AFC Championship. They cleared that hurdle too before beating the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX.