New England Patriots links 9/23/22 - Pats-Ravens: Previews, matchups, keys to victory, More!

TEAM TALK
- Patriots-Ravens Thursday Injury Report.
- Evan Lazar Scouting the Ravens: How will Bill Belichick aim to shut down Lamar Jackson?
- Mike Dussault talks about Matt Judon preparing to face his former team.
- What They’re Saying: Baltimore Ravens.
- Press Conferences: Rhamondre Stevenson - Matthew Judon.
- One-on-One with Nelson Agholor. (2.47 min. video)
- Belestrator: Previewing the Baltimore Ravens. (2 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered on TV: Patriots readying for the Ravens. (22.30 min. video)
- Patriots Unfiltered 9/22: Ravens preview, NFL Week 3 picks, looking back at Vince Wilfork’s career. (2 hours)
LOCAL LINKS
- Mark Morse (PatsFans) Week 3 preview of the Baltimore Ravens.
- Scott Zolak’s Ravens preview: It’s all about stopping Lamar Jackson.
- Mike Kadlick’s Patriots-Ravens Week Three: Players to watch, betting preview, and game prediction.
- Steve Balestrieri (PatsFans) Patriots-Ravens Week 3 key matchups: Who has the edge? Patriots RBs vs Ravens front seven – Edge Baltimore. Patriots WRs vs Ravens secondary – Edge New England; More.
- Murph (E2GSports) Monster Keys to Patriots Ravens. 1. Set up the run with the pass. The offense needs to get going through the air on Sunday. Spread them out and sling it against a very beatable Ravens secondary.
- Fran Brown (MusketFire) Three key matchups to watch as Patriots take on Ravens. 1. Patriots edge rushers vs. Lamar Jackson.
- Cam Garrity (PatriotsWIre) 3 key matchups could decide who wins Patriots’ home opener vs. Ravens. 1. G Cole Strange vs. DE Calais Campbell.
- Andrew Callahan hears Matt Judon and Carl Davis recall the rivalry as ex-Ravens: ‘It was a lot of hate.’ /Good read.
- Soor Vora (GilletteGazette) Which Ravens could give the Patriots the most trouble?
- Lou Scataglia (MusketFire) 3 players the Patriots need to watch out for in week 3.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) Jakobi Meyers’ status in question heading into Sunday.
- Andy Hart suggests this is a good time for the Patriots to let go and let Mac Jones throw.
- Dakota Randall’s Patriots Weapons Report: Ranking Mac Jones’ supporting cast.
- Mike Fisher (Patriots Country) Lamar Jackson vs. New England Patriots: Is he throwing at practice?
- Karen Guregian says the next two weeks will determine if the Patriots defense is legitimate or not, after facing Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers.
- Khari Thompson tells people to stop acting like you know already that Mac Jones isn’t a franchise quarterback.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Mac Jones channeling ‘inner Bill Belichick;’ stats are for losers.
- Khari Thompson reports Lil’Jordan Humphrey’s ‘toughness’ and hustle are earning him chances.
- Keagan Stiefel looks to the stats to illustrate just how bad DeVante Parker has been to start his Patriots tenure.
- Zack Cox notes Pierre Strong’s Patriots career is off to a slow start, and Rhamondre Stevenson can relate.
- Michael DeVito (ChowderandChampions) Patriots smash mouth running attack a bright spot.
- Keagan Stiefel identifies the top five running backs in Patriots history.
- Bob Socci’s View: Safety Jabrill Peppers a Jersey guy at home in Foxborough.
- John Armwood III (MusketFire) WR coach Ross Douglas believes rookie Tyquan Thornton won’t miss a beat.
- Ian Logue (PatsFans) According to Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky, it sounds like there’s a bit of chaos in the huddle as the plays come in. /At least Mac isn’t dealing with that.
- John Hynes (ChowderandChampions) The 2022 New England Patriots are reminiscent of the 2001 champs.
- Robert Alvarez (PatsFans) Vince Wilfork fitted for Patriots Hall of Fame red jacket.
- Andrew Callahan reports Vince Wilfork is happy to be home for his Patriots Hall of Fame induction: ‘Boston’s been great to me.’
- Mike Kadlick highlights Vince Wilfork as he talks team, Boston, and greatness ahead of his Patriots Hall of Fame induction this weekend.
- Justin Leger mentions Vince Wilfork wants to address the Patriots ahead of Ravens game.
- Patriots Fourth and Two podcast: Russ, Steve and Derek look back at the Patriots victory against the Steelers, and preview the game against the Ravens. (57.21 min.)
NATIONAL NEWS
- Grant Gordon (NFL.com) Ravens signing pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul to one-year deal worth up to $5.5M.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) NFL Mailbag: Lions’ playoff potential, Davis Mills’ future, strange Patriots offensive quirks; More.
- Dallas Robinson (ProFootballNetwork) Week 3 OL Rankings: Lions keep rolling while Buccaneers and Rams deal with injuries. Patriots in Tier 1.
- Nick Shook (NFL.com) NFL Week 3 underdogs. No Pats.
- Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com) RB Index, Week 3: Let’s get physical ... at the goal line! No Pats in his top 15 list.
- Next Gen Stats Analytics Team (NFL.com) Top 10 big-play wide receivers entering Week 3. No Pats.
- Dan Comer (The Ringer) The 2022 Rookie WR class is crushing expectations already.
- Gregg Rosenthal (NFL.com) Week 3 NFL game picks. Ravens win 23-19.
VIEW FROM BALTIMORE
- Ryan Mink (BaltimoreRavens) Ravens have perfect attendance, Lamar Jackson back to full work.
- Clifton Brown (BaltimoreRavens) How the Ravens secondary plans to bounce back from adversity.
- Dustin Cox (Baltimore Beatdown) The Ravens need more from recent first-round defenders
- Jonas Shaffer (Baltimore Sun) The Ravens’ running game is sputtering. Here’s where it can improve.
- Clifton Brown (BaltimoreRavens) News & Notes: Kyle Hamilton has no excuses after mistakes vs. Dolphins.
- Clifton Brown (BaltimoreRavens) Jason Pierre-Paul joining Ravens on one-year deal.
- Jonas Shaffer (Baltimore Sun) Back on the road, Ravens are field-goal favorites in Week 2 meeting vs. Patriots.
- Ryan Mink (BaltimoreRavens) Lamar Jackson tells funny story about pre-draft meeting with Bill Belichick. /He smiled? That’s the funny story?
EXTRACURRICULAR
- JR Radcliff (Milwaukee Journal Sentinel) A timeline of Brett Favre’s involvement in the Mississippi welfare fraud scheme. /He gets the publicity because he’s a big name. He’s not the only one taking advantage.
