The NFL Players Association honors one of its members as its Community MVP each week, recognizing their work off the field and the positive impact they make in their hometowns or team cities. This week, the choice is New England Patriots safety Cody Davis.

Davis received the award after hosting the latest two video game sessions of his Cody’s Gamers series. The program, which he launched earlier this year amid limited visiting hours at Boston Children’s Hospital, aims at cheering up kids and giving them a much-needed break from their time at the institution.

In order to set Cody’s Gamers up, he donated a Nintendo Switch to the hospital and is logging on once a month to connect with a patient. The kid is picking the game, while it will connect with the Patriots defender via Zoom.

“It truly is an amazing experience to get to know each of these kids while hearing their stories and who they are,” Davis said via an NFLPA press release. “And then, having a blast playing video games and them getting to pick my brain about being an NFL player. I hope it brings them joy and an escape from whatever situation they are facing.”

An undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech in 2013, Davis joined the Patriots in free agency two years ago. Since then, he has appeared in 33 games for the organization, playing exclusively in the kicking game.

His impact extends beyond his on-field work, however — and even beyond Cody’s Gamers. Davis is also hosting a free, annual football camp in his hometown of Stephenville, TX, with proceeds going to a local charity. Additionally, he hosted 50 foster children and their families for a special afternoon of gaming back in May.

Needless to say, that the 33-year-old is deserving of being recognized as the NFLPA Community MVP.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to be named the Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP” Davis said. “I strive to use the gifts and platform that God has given me to love and serve others. I hope to serve as an example that an impact can be made no matter your role or platform.”

In honor of Davis being named Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to a charity or foundation of his choice. He furthermore will become eligible for this year’s Alan Page Community Award, alongside the other winners this season.