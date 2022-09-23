Eight New England Patriots have been listed as questionable to face the Baltimore Ravens, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger.

Knee injuries kept both starters sidelined for consecutive practices before their limited return on Friday. Veteran linebacker Raekwon McMillan marked the lone non-participant for the active roster after being limited by a thumb injury to begin the week.

Here are the rest of the game statuses heading into Sunday’s 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

DOUBTFUL

Patriots

No players listed

Ravens

OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle)

No Patriots drew the doubtful designation on Friday. But Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Stanley had a “recovery day.” The 2019 Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro offensive tackle has since been called doubtful for the visit to Foxborough. Stanley, a 63-game starter, awaits his 2022 debut after undergoing ankle surgery last fall.

QUESTIONABLE

Patriots

WR Jakobi Meyers (knee)

DT Davon Godchaux (back)

LB Raekwon McMillan (thumb)

CB Jalen Mills (hamstring)

S Kyle Dugger (knee)

S Adrian Phillips (ribs)

S Joshuah Bledsoe (groin)

S Cody Davis (calf)

Ravens

RB J.K. Dobbins (knee)

WR James Proche II (groin)

TE Isaiah Likely (groin)

CB Marlon Humphrey (groin)

CB Marcus Peters (rest/knee)

CB Brandon Stephens (quad)

CB Damarion Williams (ankle)

New England’s back-to-back receiving leader, Meyers stands with 13 catches for 150 yards this September. The wideout was targeted a team-high 13 times last Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It was a win at Acrisure Stadium that Dugger, who tied for second on the defense in tackles and interceptions last campaign, departed from before halftime. Both are now questionable after joining the partial participants. Elsewhere, the Patriots removed undrafted rookie edge-rusher DaMarcus Mitchell from the injury report. And for Baltimore’s side, seven are 50-50. That group does not include wide receivers Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. The former had a personal issue on Friday and will play, while the latter went in full and is out of concussion protocol.