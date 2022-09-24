The day has finally arrived: Vince Wilfork will officially enter the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. The franchise legend will be inducted on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 p.m. ET. in a public ceremony that will take place outside the Hall and, as usual, be free and open to the public.

For those who are unable to attend the festivities, however, the Patriots are providing a live stream that will be shared right here as well.

Wilfork, 40, originally arrived in New England as the 32nd overall selection in the 2004 NFL Draft. He established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the league quickly and over the next 11 seasons became a cornerstone of the Patriots’ defense. Wilfork helped the organization win a pair of Super Bowls while appearing in a combined 179 regular season and playoff games.

A five-time Pro Bowler and member of the Patriots’ Teams of the 2000s and 2010s as well as their 50th Anniversary squad, Wilfork left to join the Houston Texans in 2015. Despite his two-year stint in Houston, however, he remains a New England legend — one that will now take its rightful place among the best players in franchise history.

Wilfork beat out former teammates Logan Mankins and Mike Vrabel in a fan vote earlier this year to receive the honor.