Patriots elevate linebacker Harvey Langi from practice squad ahead of Ravens matchup

The New England Patriots have elevated Harvey Langi from the practice squad in advance of Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens, according to the NFL transaction wire.

The 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium will mark the second standard call-up of the season for the veteran linebacker.

Langi, who previously reverted after the opener, turned 30 years old on Saturday. The Brigham Young product originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with New England in 2017. He returned to the organization last spring after two falls with the New York Jets.

Through 39 games and 10 starts, the 6-foot-2, 250-pound Langi stands with 80 tackles, one fumble recovery and two pass deflections. His career has spanned 633 snaps on defense and 623 snaps on special teams.

The Patriots listed eight members of the active roster as questionable on the final injury report of the week, including linebacker Raekwon McMillan, who did not participate in Friday’s practice due to a thumb issue that previously kept him limited.