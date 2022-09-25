Patriots vs. Ravens: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, channels, radio, streaming, betting odds

The New England Patriots (+3) will host the Baltimore Ravens (-3) in their home opener at Gillette Stadium on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. This will be the first matchup between the two franchises since the Covid-19 season in 2020.

Let’s find out how you can watch the Week 3 battle.

Week 3: New England Patriots (1-1) vs. Baltimore Ravens (1-1)

Kickoff: Sunday, Sep. 25, 1 p.m. ET

Stadium: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, MA

Broadcast: Fox (WFXT Channel 25)

Live stream: fuboTV (click here), NFL Game Pass (international) (click here)

Mobile: fuboTV app (click here), NFL app (click here)

Radio: 98.5 The Sports Hub, ESPN Radio, SiriusXM (New England: 231, Baltimore: 388)

Odds: Ravens -3 (Click here)

SB Nation Affiliate: Baltimore Beatdown

