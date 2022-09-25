Pats Pulpit Picks: What are the best bets and picks for the Week 3 Sunday games?

Week three features 14 games on Sunday that include some divisional battles, great quarterbacks going at it and unsung rivalries. The 1 p.m. slate contains nine matchups with some good betting opportunities.

The New England Patriots (+3) host the Baltimore Ravens (-3) in what figures to be a grueling battle between old foes. The Patriots have a ton of value as 3-point underdogs as they have played Lamar Jackson well in the past and will be at home. Head coach Bill Belichick will look to win the time of possession battle and force the Ravens to be in an uncomfortable situation.

Another interesting matchup is the Tennessee Titans (+2) hosting the Las Vegas Raiders (-2). The Titans have looked horrible thus far while the Raiders have lost two close ones. Both defenses have been bad as well so this game should be high scoring. Las Vegas is in a good spot to win this game as Tennessee looks lost and the spread is a good look here.

A matchup of a couple of 2-0 division rivals will take place as the Buffalo Bills (-4.5) will travel to Hard Rock Stadium to face the Miami Dolphins (+4.5). The Dolphins have looked good, but the Bills look like a different animal. The only way this game stays close is if Buffalo’s defense is too banged up to hang with the speed of Miami. Josh Allen should pick apart that defense and most likely cover the spread.

The most appealing game on the 4 p.m. slate is the Green Bay Packers (+1.5) taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-1.5). Tom Brady and the Buccaneers have limited options offensively as Mike Evans is suspended, Chris Godwin is out, and Julio Jones/Russell Gage are questionable. Green bay should take advantage of this and shut down the run game of Tampa Bay. Do not be surprised if this game ends up being very low scoring and the defenses control the game.

The Sunday night game features the San Fransisco 49ers (-1.5) visiting the Denver Broncos (+1.5). The Russell Wilson era in Denver has looked rough so far as they are 1-1 and barely beat the Houston Texans. San Fransisco has an elite defense and will give the Broncos problems. It also feels like that the team is behind Jimmy Garoppolo and they will play hard. Do not be surprised if the 49ers give Wilson and the Broncos problems on primetime.

Who will win Sunday? That is yet to be seen but here is what our staff thinks:

Player Prop of the Day

Derrick Henry Over 77.5 Rushing Yards (-115): Henry has yet to have his massive performance this season and he is definitely hungry to have a great game. A weak Raiders defense makes for a perfect opportunity for the all-pro to breakout. The Titans need to establish the run if they want to win this game. Henry should easily go over this total and have a great game.

Patriots Best Bet

Mac Jones Over 6.5 Rushing Yards (-110): When Jones is forced from the pocket, he is not afraid to put his head down and rush for a couple yards. The Ravens are good at getting pressure on the quarterback meaning Jones may have some opportunities to pick up first downs with his legs. He is not going to rush for 50 yards, but it is definitely reasonable to see him having at least seven rushing yards. Last week he had seven attempts for six yards and would have hit this total if it weren't for a couple of kneel-downs at the end of the game. Expect the quarterback to eclipse his rushing total and help the Patriots try to win this game.