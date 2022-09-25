For the first time this season, the New England Patriots will take their home field at Gillette Stadium. They will do so against the Baltimore Ravens, New England’s second straight matchup against an AFC North opponent. The Patriots will look to build off last week’s victory in Pittsburgh and to improve to 2-1 on the season.

Follow along here for your live updates and everything else you need to know about the Week 3 game.

Live Score: Patriots 13 : 14 Ravens

September 25, 1 p.m. ET | Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA | Broadcast Information | Inactives

First quarter

The Patriots won the coin toss and deferred, putting the ball in Lamar Jackson’s hands to start the afternoon. New England’s defense was up for the task, forcing a three-and-out as Daniel Ekuale batted down Jackson’s third down pass.

New England’s offense got off to a fast start as Mac Jones found DeVante Parker on a crosser for a 31-yard gain. The Patriots offense failed to move the ball after that, as Isaiah Wynn was flagged for an illegal formation and Jones was sacked by Patrick Queen on third-down.

Baltimore’s next offensive drive got off to a slow start before Lamar avoided New England’s pass rush and scrambled for a first-down. Jackson then got going with his go-to guy Mark Andrews. The tight end hauled in a pair of back-to-back completions for 17- and 11-yards before snagging a one-handed pass for a first-down two plays later. Andrews then finished off the drive, snagging a shovel pass from Jackson for a five-yard score. [Patriots 0 : 7 Ravens]

The Patriots’ broke out back-to-back gap style runs with Rhamondre Stevenson to begin their next drive for gains of eight- and 10-yards. Jones then connected with Parker again for a big play off a play-action pass for 40 yards. Penalties then plagued the offense again, as Isaiah Wynn was called for a hold, his second penalty of the day. New England was forced to settle for a 35-yard field goal. [Patriots 3 : 7 Ravens]

Second quarter

Deatrich Wise Jr. continued his strong start to the game (and year) recording his second sack of the game on second-down. A false start penalty backed Baltimore up even further, as Jackson’s third-down pass fell incomplete down field.

New England’s next drive crossed mid-field after a 13-yard completion on third-down to Nelson Agholor on a crosser. The Patriots then dialed up the aggressiveness, going for it on fourth-and-three from the Baltimore 33. Jones threw short of the sticks to Kendrick Bourne who was smothered by Marlon Humphrey, who made the tackle for the fourth-down stop.

Wise continued his dominant play, catching up to Lamar Jackson and bringing him down outside the pocket for his third sack of the first half. The Ravens backed up again after another Morgan Moses pre-snap penalty, before Jackson’s next pass was intercepted by Jonathan Jones - setting the Patriots up at Baltimore’s 31-yard line.

New England continued to dial up the creativity on offense post-interception, hitting Jonnu Smith on a RPO to start the drive. After a pair of strong runs from Rhamondre Stevenson set the Patriots up near the goal line, Jones scrambled himself for a three-yard touchdown and celebrated by hitting the griddy. [Patriots 10 : 7 Ravens]

Baltimore’s offense got to work on the ground after back-to-back three play drives. They found success in their power-run game on the ground as Lamar, J.K. Dobbins, and Justice Hill ripped off strong runs to reach the red area. From there, Jackson lobbed up a slightly under-thrown ball in the middle of the end zone for Mark Andrews, who went over Devin McCourty to haul in a touchdown. [Patriots 10 : 14 Ravens]

Looking to get on the board before half-time, Jones dumped off a pass to Stevenson for 11 yards before throwing a strike downfield to Kendrick Bourne for 22 yards. Jones again found Bourne for 10 yards up to the Baltimore 42-yard line with one second remaining in the half. Nick Folk nailed a 50-yard field goal to get within one at the half. [Patriots 13 : 14 Ravens]

Third quarter