Patriots vs. Ravens inactives: Jakobi Meyers, Kyle Dugger out against Baltimore

In less than 90 minutes, the New England Patriots will kick off their third game of the regular season, and first in front of a home crowd. The Patriots will host the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium, but they will have to do so without some of their starter-level players.

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers, safety Kyle Dugger and linebacker Raekwon McMillan are all inactive. They are among six total Patriots that have been ruled out against Baltimore.

Patriots inactives

S Kyle Dugger

LB Raekwon McMillan

WR Jakobi Meyers

DT Sam Roberts

CB Shaun Wade

QB Bailey Zappe

New England listed eight players as questionable on its Friday injury report, and three of them have been ruled out: Jakobi Meyers and Kyle Dugger — the Patriots’ leading receiver and one of their starting defensive backs, respectively — will both miss the contest due to knee injuries. Linebacker Raekwon McMillan is dealing with a thumb issue.

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux (back), cornerback Jalen Mills (hamstring) and safeties Adrian Phillips (ribs), Joshuah Bledsoe (groin) and Cody Davis (calf) have all been cleared to go, meanwhile. Bledsoe will make his NFL debut, helping replace the injured Dugger alongside Phillips and fellow safeties Devin McCourty and Jabrill Peppers.

The other three inactives, on the other hand, are all healthy scratches. Rookies Bailey Zappe and Sam Roberts will miss their third straight game, while Shaun Wade was active last week versus Pittsburgh but did not see the field.

Ravens inactives

RB Kenyan Drake

WR James Proche

OT Ronnie Stanley

DE Brent Urban

CB Daryl Worley

While the Ravens will miss their nominal starting left tackle, Ronnie Stanley (ankle), yet again, they are getting some reinforcements: running back J.K. Dobbins (knee) is active for the first time all season. Also active are starting cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (groin) and Marcus Peters (knee).