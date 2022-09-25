 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Watch: Vince Wilfork gets you fired up for the Patriots home opener

By Bernd Buchmasser
The New England Patriots are playing their home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, and they enlisted newly-enshrined Hall of Famer Vince Wilfork to narrate a hype video.

