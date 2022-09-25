Update 9/25/2022: Mac Jones leaves game against Ravens with injury, initial X-rays come back negative

The New England Patriots received some cautiously optimistic news after seeing quarterback Mac Jones go down with an apparent left leg injury late in their Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Initial X-rays conducted on his ankle came back negative, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Original story 9/25/2022: Patriots QB Mac Jones leaves game against Ravens with apparent left leg injury

The New England Patriots’ Week 3 game against the Baltimore Ravens ended in the worst possible fashion. Quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent left leg injury late in the fourth quarter of the team’s 37-26 loss, and headed straight to the locker room.

The injury happened just outside the two-minute warning, with the Patriots already behind 11 points. The play itself ended with an interception by Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters — Jones’ third pick of the day — but all eyes were on Jones, who stayed on the ground after a hit from defensive tackle Calais Campbell.

Mac Jones came off the field unable to put weight on his left leg after the previous play. pic.twitter.com/ai4K0VoBWE — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 25, 2022

Jones hobbled off the field, unable to put any weight on his injured left leg. He was later helped into the locker room.

The sophomore quarterback, who started all 21 games since getting drafted in the first round last year, ended the contest 22-for-32 for 321 yards and those three interceptions.

Head coach Bill Belichick did not provide any updates on his starting quarterback during his postgame press conference.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.