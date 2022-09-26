Patriots vs. Ravens snap counts: Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Jabrill Peppers see increased action in Week 3

The New England Patriots lost their home opener to the Baltimore Ravens 37-26. The high-scoring contest saw lots of rotations on both sides of the ball.

Let’s take a look at the snap breakdown:

Offense

Total snaps: 66

QB Mac Jones* (66; 100%), LT Trent Brown* (66; 100%), LG Cole Strange* (66; 100%), C David Andrews* (66; 100%), RG Michael Onwenu* (66; 100%), RT Isaiah Wynn* (66; 100%), WR DeVante Parker* (64; 97%), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (54; 82%), WR Nelson Agholor* (50; 76%), TE Hunter Henry* (46; 70%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (41; 62%), TE Jonnu Smith (32; 48%), RB Damien Harris* (25; 38%), WR Kendrick Bourne* (18; 27%)

*denotes starter

Mac Jones and the starting offensive line played all 66 offensive snaps against Baltimore. The Ravens were able to get some pressure, but overall, the line played well. Jones, meanwhile, was hurt at the end of this game and is expected to miss time which means that next week we might be seeing backup quarterback Brian Hoyer logging 100 percent of the snaps.

Jakobi Meyers being out with injury led to an interesting receiver breakdown. DeVante Parker played 64 snaps and made the most of them, recording his first 100-yard outing as a Patriot. Lil’Jordan Humphrey played the next most with 54, which is a bit surprising. He failed to catch a pass but helped out blocking. Nelson Agholor played 50 snaps and had a fumble that cost the Patriots big-time late in the fourth period. Kendrick Bourne saw his snap total drop this week to just 18 and he was really only on the field for passing downs.

Rhamondre Stevenson led the running backs in snaps again this week and looked good. He logged 41 snaps compared to 25 for Damien Harris. Both players found the end zone, but the second-year back is taking all the passing down work too.

Hunter Henry logged a majority of the tight end snaps with 46 and caught one 8-yard pass. Jonnu Smith played 32 of the offensive plays, for comparison and put out more production: Smith had four receptions for 25 yards.

Defense

Total snaps: 60

S Adrian Phillips* (60; 100%), S Devin McCourty* (60; 100%), CB Jonathan Jones* (56; 93%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley* (56; 93%), LB Matthew Judon* (48; 80%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr.* (44; 73%), DT Davon Godchaux* (44; 73%), LB Mack Wilson Sr.* (41; 68%), S Jabrill Peppers* (38; 63%), DT Christian Barmore (35; 58%), CB Jalen Mills* (34; 57%), CB Jack Jones (26; 43%), CB Myles Bryant (22; 37%), LB Jahlani Tavai (20; 33%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (19; 32%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr.* (18; 30%), DT Daniel Ekuale (17; 28%), LB Anfernee Jennings (12; 20%), LB Josh Uche (5; 8%), S Joshuah Bledsoe (5; 8%)

*denotes starter

With Kyle Dugger out, Jabrill Peppers got the start and played 38 snaps. The free agency addition had six tackles and a fumble recovery. Adrian Phillips and Devin McCourty were called upon to play every single snap on the defensive side of the ball, while Joshuah Bledsoe also saw his first NFL action at safety for five snaps; he did line up against Mark Andrews at times for New England.

Jonathan Jones led the Patriots’ cornerbacks with 56 snaps and had a nice day forcing two turnovers. Next on the list was Mills, who saw his total drop to just 34 this week while dealing with a hamstring issue. The rookie Jack Jones played 26 snaps and is slowly getting more and more involved on the defensive side of the ball. Myles Bryant was on the field for 22 snaps and gave up a touchdown in the back of the end zone to Devin Duvernay.

Ja’Whaun Bentley logged 56 of the 60 possible snaps to lead the Patriots linebacker room. Matthew Judon was next with 48 and got some pressure on Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson early but slowed down in the second half. Mack Wilson Sr. started and saw 41 snaps, with Raekwon McMillan out; he struggled tackling Lamar Jackson at times. Jahlani Tavai rotated in for 20 snaps and did not make much of an impact, while Anfernee Jennings received 12 and Uche played just five which was surprising given that he had previously played well against Jackson back in 2020.

The defensive line rotated a ton in this game but Deatrich Wise Jr. and Davon Godchaux each still played 44 of 60 snaps. Christian Barmore saw 35, with Carl Davis stepping up due to Lawrence Guy exiting with an injury. Daniel Ekuale logged 17 snaps in his debut and looked good as a situational pass rusher early on.

Special Teams

Total snaps: 27

LB Jahlani Tavai (23; 85%), WR Matthew Slater (23; 85%), S Cody Davis (23; 85%), LB DaMarcus Mitchell (21; 78%), S Brenden Schooler (17; 63%), LB Harvey Langi (17; 63%), S Adrian Phillips (14; 52%), S Jabrill Peppers (14; 52%), CB Jonathan Jones (12; 44%), P Jake Bailey (11; 41%), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (10; 37%), DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (10; 37%), DT Carl Davis Jr. (10; 37%), LB Josh Uche (10; 37%), TE Jonnu Smith (7; 26%), LB Mack Wilson Sr. (7; 26%), CB/KR Marcus Jones (7; 26%), CB Jack Jones (6; 22%), DT Lawrence Guy Sr. (6; 22%), LB Anfernee Jennings (6; 22%), LS Joe Cardona (6; 22%), G Cole Strange (4; 15%), OT Isaiah Wynn (4; 15%), G Michael Onwenu (4; 15%), OT Trent Brown (4; 15%), DT Daniel Ekuale (4; 15%), K Nick Folk (4; 15%), OT Yodny Cajuste (4; 15%), CB/PR Myles Bryant (3; 11%), TE Hunter Henry (2; 7%), LB Ja’Whaun Bentley (2; 7%), RB Pierre Strong Jr. (2; 7%)

To no surprise Jahlani Tavai, Matthew Slater and Cody Davis played the most on special teams with 23 snaps each. DaMarcus Mitchell played 21, while Brenden Schooler had a bit of a drop-off this week with “only” 17. Harvey Langi was elevated from the practice squad and also saw 17, helping replace Kyle Dugger’s special teams contributions.

Logging seven total snap in his debut, Marcus Jones returned a pair of kickoffs for an average of 22.5 yards. Myles Bryant continued to serve as punt returner, running back two — including one that he muffed, his second in as many weeks. Rookie Pierre Strong Jr. saw his only work of the day on two special teams plays.

Did not play

QB Brian Hoyer, OL Chasen Hines, OL James Ferentz

Three players were active but did not log a single snap, none of which are surprising. Chasen Hines and James Ferentz did not rotate in on the offensive line or on special teams. Brian Hoyer did also not see a snap but might be seeing a lot of work in coming weeks with the Jones injury.

Inactive

QB Bailey Zappe, WR Jakobi Meyers, DT Sam Roberts, LB Raekwon McMillan, CB Shaun Wade, S Kyle Dugger

The Patriots had six inactives on Sunday and three were players who played large roles in the first two weeks.

Jakobi Meyers has been New England’s leading receiver and his absence meant other guys — most prominently DeVante Parker — needed to step up. Kyle Dugger may have been the biggest absence, tough, as his speed and athleticism could have helped stop Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense. Raekwon McMillan played a lot in Week 1 and saw a reduced role in Week 2 while dealing with a thumb issue. His presence would have helped the linebacker room rotate more and be better rested, but he was unable to give it a go this week.

Rookies Bailey Zappe and Sam Roberts have not been active yet this season, although Zappe’s status might change as well moving forward. Shaun Wade was active last week but found himself in street cloths for this one.