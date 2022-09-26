New England Patriots links 9/26/22 - Pats-Ravens: A tale of two halves. Pats in it until they weren’t

TEAM TALK
- Post Game Notes: Patriots vs. Ravens. DeVante Parker Parker has first 100-yard game as a Patriot.
- Evan Lazar’s Game Observations: Eight takeaways from the Week 3 loss. 1. Ravens bring out designed QB run game to run away from the Patriots. “Baltimore’s second-half adjustment to feature its designed run game with quarterback Lamar Jackson was the difference.”
- Mike Dussault gives us 6 keys from the loss to Ravens. 1. Big play Parker.
- Mike Dussault passes along a report that Mac Jones could miss games with ankle injury; The Pats might have to tap their backup QB depth if Mac Jones is unable to play.
- Post Game Quotes: Patriots and Ravens.
- Post Game Pressers: Bill Belichick - Matthew Judon - DeVante Parker - Devin McCourty - Rhamondre Stevenson - Deatrich Wise Jr. - David Andrews - Ja’Whaun Bentley.
- Highlights: Vince Wilfork Patriots Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. (4 min. video)
- Karen Guregian calls out the Patriots’ self-inflicted wounds, especially on offense, that erased any positives from yesterday’s game.
- Zack Cox gives us ten takeaways from Patriots’ wild Week 3 loss. 1. Turnovers burn Patriots late.
- Hayden Bird has five takeaways from the Patriots’ back-and-forth defeat to the Ravens: Second-half turnovers decided a dramatic home opener.
- Mike Kadlick identifies five takeaways from Sunday’s loss and presents an outline of all the scoring drives. 3. The Patriots defense should be respected, but they need to tighten up.
- Nick Goss picks his Patriots-Ravens takeaways: Turnovers doom Patriots. 4. Ravens tight ends dominate.
- Mike D’Abate (Patriots Country) Pats-Ravens Notebook: Mac Jones injury update; Costly turnovers; More.
- Clare Cooper (PatsPropaganda) Recap: Ravens swoop in with a win against the Patriots at Gillette. “Myles Bryant seems to be in a twilight zone at the moment.”
- Karen Guregian spotlights DeVante Parker’s big performance yesterday, finally busting loose.
- Kevin Tame, Jr. (Patriots Country) Despite the loss, DeVante Parker was spectacular on Sunday.
- Khari Thompson details how Deatrich Wise played ‘out of his mind’ and sacked Lamar Jackson three times in a half.
- Andrew Callahan hears Patriots defenders explain the breakdowns against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson.
- Geoff Magliocchetti (Patriots Country) Previously stout Patriots’ defense fades vs. Jackson, Ravens in 2nd half.
- Ricky Doyle details the insane two-point conversion try that the Patriots nearly pulled off.
- Zack Cox says Mac Jones is expected to miss time, IR is possible, and reminds us Brian Hoyer is the top backup.
- Zack Cox passes along a report from Mike Giardi that the Patriots’ concern/fear is that Mac Jones suffered tendon and/or ligament damage. X-rays wouldn’t show that. More pictures to be taken.
- Mike Kadlick notes the Patriots echo the “next man up” mentality with Mac Jones injury news looming.
- Dakota Randall says losing Mac Jones for any amount of time could be the death blow for the team.
- AJ Nelson highlights Bill Belichick on Sunday’s loss: ‘We certainly had our chances today.’
- CBS Boston reports Matthew Judon surprised a Patriots fan with a new wheelchair after being rescued from the train tracks.
- Peter King (ProFootballTalk) FMIA Week 3: Broncos’ coaching experiment pays off, Dolphins win ‘beast’ game, and what we learned about the NFL in September.
- Staff (PFF) NFL Week 3 game recap: Baltimore Ravens 37, New England Patriots 26. Offensive line spotlight: Rookie guard Cole Strange held up relatively well in pass protection, allowing four pressures on 40 pass-blocking snaps. Three of those were hurries, and the other was a sack.
- Charean Williams (ProFootballTalk) Report: Patriots fear ligament and/or tendon damage for Mac Jones.
- NFL Nation (ESPN) NFL Week 3 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game. Patriots: The Patriots’ offense showed signs of promise, but QB Mac Jones’ decision making on two throws in the second half (both INTs) sabotaged their chance to win. More.
- Around the NFL (NFL.com) 2022 NFL season, Week 3: What we learned from Sunday’s games. The Patriots had their chances, but didn’t capitalize.
- Staff (SI) MMQB awards the best NFL Week 3 performances.
- Brian Barrett (The Ringer) Mac goes down. Plus, James White on the Pats offense finding a rhythm. /They already got the beat down.
- Jim Trotter (NFL.com) Chaos reigns supreme in AFC after wild Week 3 of 2022 NFL season.
- Rodger Sherman (The Ringer) Winners and losers of NFL Week 3. The Dolphins are once again big NFL winners, and not just because they brought us the Butt Punt.
- Doug Kyed (PFF) Lamar Jackson continues MVP bid in Ravens’ win over Patriots by playing ‘Lamar football’.
- Mike Florio (ProFootballTalk) NFLPA wants an investigation of the decision to allow Tua Tagovailoa to return.
- Michael David Smith (ProFootballTalk) Report: NFL replacing Pro Bowl with flag football game, skills competitions.
