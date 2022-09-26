It looks as if Mac Jones will indeed miss some time after suffering an ankle injury in Week 3. Tests conducted on Monday confirmed that the New England Patriots starting quarterback suffered a high ankle sprain that was characterized as “pretty severe”, according to a report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

While no timetable has yet been determined, it seems all but certain that Jones will not be able to take the field against the Green Bay Packers this week. He will reportedly look for a second opinion on the matter, though, with the hope being that he will not have to undergo surgery.

Jones, 24, suffered the injury late during the Patriots’ 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in on Sunday. He remained on the ground after throwing an interception, with Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell having landed awkwardly on his left leg.

Jones hopped off the field on one leg, and was assisted into the locker room. Initial examination done via X-ray came back negative, but the fear was that he had sprained his ankle — a fear that has now been confirmed.

With Jones a candidate to go for injured reserve for at least the next four weeks, the Patriots will likely turn to backup quarterback Brian Hoyer in his place. The team also has fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe under contract as a third QB.